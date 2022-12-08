Women's Champions League round-up and highlights: Wolfsburg through, Chelsea close in, Paris win

Wolfsburg are the first team into the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals as their exciting 4-2 defeat of Roma was followed by St. Pölten being held by now-eliminated Slavia Praha.

Chelsea would have joined Wolfsburg with victory at Real Madrid but the 1-1 draw still suits the Blues, while Paris Saint-Germain won at Vllaznia to consolidate second place in Group A.

UEFA.com rounds up all the action.

Fixtures and results

Click on any scoreline to look back at all the action as it happened and watch highlights from midnight CET.

Group A

Chelsea's wait for a quarter-final place goes on a little longer after they failed to get the win they needed to progress. Ann-Katrin Berger's slip allowed Caroline Weir to score Madrid's opener after Sam Kerr had twice struck the woodwork at the other end.

But the visitors levelled when Guro Reiten was fouled and although her penalty hit the post, it deflected in off the back of luckless goalkeeper Misa Rodríguez. Chelsea remain well placed to make up for last season's group exit while Madrid's fate might well rest on next Friday's visit to Paris.

Highlights: Real Madrid 1-1 Chelsea

Kadidiatou Diani scored two first-half goals as Paris eased to a commanding win in Albania, ending Vllaznia's quarter-final ambitions. Unplayable at times, Diani opened the scoring from the penalty spot following a handball and then bundled the ball in before being withdrawn at the break.

Ramona Bachmann added a fine third on the hour, with substitute Magnaba Folquet sealing a result that lifts Paris two points ahead of Madrid ahead of their Parc des Princes fixture.

Highlights: Vllaznia 0-4 Paris

Group A Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts CHE Chelsea Playing now 4 3 1 0 12 1 11 10 PSG Paris Playing now 4 2 1 1 9 1 8 7 MAD Real Madrid Playing now 4 1 2 1 3 3 0 5 VLL Vllaznia Playing now 4 0 0 4 0 19 -19 0

16 December: Vllaznia vs Chelsea, Paris vs Real Madrid

Group B

Wolfsburg moved three points clear of Roma with victory and St. Pölten's failure to beat Slavia in the late game confirmed the two-time champions in the quarter-finals. A 1-1 draw in Italy a fortnight ago left this pair still locked at the top but Wolfsburg looked in command as they led 2-0 after 40 minutes through Ewa Pajor and Sveindís Jónsdóttir.

Roma were back in it before the break thanks to an audacious long-range lob by Andressa Alves. However, the comeback was thwarted in the space of two minutes early in the second half as Lena Lattwein struck before Pajor got her sixth goal of the group stage. Sophie Haug's close-range volley reduced arrears as Roma suffered the first defeat of their debut European season. Wolfsburg have now reached the quarter-finals or better in all 11 of their UEFA campaigns.

Highlights: Wolfsburg 4-2 Roma

Slavia's hopes are over after this draw while St. Pölten moved to within three points of Roma, who they visit for a must-win game next Friday. The Austrian champions' qualifying hero Mateja Zver proved their saviour again, equalising with a 40th-minute free-kick.

Kristýna Růžičková had put the visitors in front, and Slavia did get off the mark in the group. However, they will not be reaching a fourth quarter-final.

Highlights: St. Pölten 1-1 Slavia Praha

Group B Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts WOL Wolfsburg Playing now 4 3 1 0 11 3 8 10 ROM Roma Playing now 4 2 1 1 8 8 0 7 STP St. Pölten Playing now 4 1 1 2 5 9 -4 4 SLA Slavia Praha Playing now 4 0 1 3 1 5 -4 1

16 December: Roma vs St. Pölten, Wolfsburg vs Slavia Praha