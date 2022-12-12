When do European teams return to action after the FIFA World Cup?

The FIFA World Cup final takes place on Sunday 18 December, but there will be little let-up in the action as many clubs from Europe's biggest leagues return to domestic duties before the end of the calendar year.

Europe's women's clubs have been in action throughout the World Cup, with the final UEFA Women's Champions League games of the year scheduled for 21 and 22 December.

The first UEFA games of 2023 will be in the UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship on 18 January, while the first outdoor matches of the new year in UEFA's club competitions will be on 7 February in the UEFA Youth League, when Young Boys take on Salzburg and Hibernian welcome Dortmund in their one-legged play-off games.

When are the first Champions League games of 2023?

A week later, on Tuesday 14 February, the UEFA Champions League returns as Paris face Bayern and AC Milan take on Tottenham in the first games of the round of 16.

When are the first Europa League and Europa Conference League games of 2023?

The UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League return on Thursday 16 February.

When do Europe's domestic leagues return following their winter break?

Many European domestic competitions go into hibernation over the winter, but plenty of club sides will be back in action before the end of the year. There are English League Cup games featuring top-flight sides scheduled for 20 December, and games involving Spain's top clubs in the Copa del Rey the same day.

See when Europe's top 20 leagues return to action here.

Leagues are listed in country coefficient order

England: 26 December (League Cup games from 20 December)

Spain: 29 December (Copa del Rey games from 20 December)

Germany: 20 January

Italy: 4 January

France: 28 December

Netherlands: 6 January

Portugal: 28 December

Belgium: 23 December (Belgian Cup games from 20 December)

Scotland: 15 December

Austria: 10 February (Austrian Cup games from 3 February)

Serbia: 4 February

Türkiye: 23 December (Turkish Cup games from 20 December)

Switzerland: 21 January

Czechia: 28 January

Norway: 10 April

Ukraine: 4 March

Denmark: 17 February

Croatia: 18 January

Greece: 21 December (Greek Cup games from 14 December)

Israel: 17 December (Israeli Cup games from 12 December)