What to look out for in the UEFA Women's Champions League on Thursday

The 2022/23 UEFA Women's Champions League group stage ends on Thursday with Roma and Wolfsburg aiming for Group B first place before Chelsea play Paris Saint-Germain for top spot in Group A.

Paris aim to pip Chelsea

No more quarter-final places will be on offer on Thursday, but in both groups, first place and seeding in the 10 February draw is at stake. And in Group A the two qualifiers go head-to-head in the shape of past runners-up Chelsea and Paris at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea won 1-0 at Paris and have a much better goal difference, so the visitors will need to prevail by two goals or more if they are to finish ahead of the English champions. However, Paris can take heart from Chelsea's only previous European game at their men's stadium, a round of 32 first leg in 2016/17 which Wolfsburg won 3-0.

Perhaps there will be drama to match Chelsea and Paris's 2018/19 quarter-final, when the Blues won 2-0 at home but then saw their lead wiped out in France – only for Maren Mjelde to strike for Emma Hayes' side in added time.

All the permutations

Wolfsburg hold edge

Wolfsburg missed the chance to wrap up Group B with a game to spare last week but they have a second opportunity on Thursday – provided they win at St. Pölten. If they do not, Roma can make this debut campaign even more memorable by overtaking the two-time champions with victory at Slavia.

When are the Women's Champions League knockout fixtures and draw? Quarter-final & semi-final draw

13:00 CET, 10 February, Nyon Quarter-finals

First leg: 21/22 March

Second leg: 29/30 March Semi-finals

First leg: 22/23 April

Second leg: 29/30 April Final (PSV Stadion, Eindhoven)

Saturday 3 June (18:00 CET)

Briefing notes

• In the quarter-finals, the four group winners will be drawn against the four runners-up, with the second-placed teams at home in the first legs. The only restriction will be that teams cannot face clubs they played in the group stage. The potential semi-final ties will also be set on 10 February, along with the technical designation of the 'home' side for the Eindhoven decider.