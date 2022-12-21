Women's Champions League round-up and highlights: Lyon through, Arsenal and Barcelona top groups

UEFA Women's Champions League holders Lyon claimed the last available quarter-final slot as they drew 0-0 with Juventus to eliminate their visitors.

Also on Wednesday, Arsenal and Barcelona sealed top spots in their groups with comfortable wins. UEFA.com rounds up all the action, with the last two groups to end on Thursday.

Who is through? Group A: Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain (group winners TBC)

Group B: Wolfsburg, Roma (group winners TBC)

Group C: Arsenal (group winners), Lyon

Group D: Barcelona (group winners), Bayern München

Group C

Lyon needed to avoid defeat to hold off Juventus and the reigning champions duly did so to reach their 14th quarter-final in 16 seasons. They had the better of play as OL went for victory despite only requiring a point.

However, a string of saves from their former goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin – most notably denying Eugénie Le Sommer and Delphine Cascarino – meant the visitors were ultimately just one winning goal from progressing to the last eight for the second year running. Instead Juve have been eliminated by Lyon for the third season in a row.

Frida Maanum scored a fine hat-trick as, despite the injury absences of Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema, Arsenal cruised to victory that secured top spot in Group C ahead of Lyon. Maanum got the first with a superb free-kick, before Caitlin Foord added the second. Foord then teed up the Norwegian for her second and Stina Blackstenius tapped in Maanum's cross to make it four before the break.

Maanum rifled in her third and Arsenal's fifth before Blackstenius scored the pick of the bunch to make it 6-0. Zürich, who finish without a point, did get on the scoresheet when Fabienne Humm scored a penalty after Leah Williamson slipped and fouled Seraina Piubel. Substitute Oliwia Woś then presented Foord with her second with a lax back pass and then conceded a penalty which Kim Little converted on her return from injury, Foord setting up Mana Iwabuchi for the ninth.

Group C Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts ARS Arsenal Playing now 6 4 1 1 19 5 14 13 LYO Lyon Playing now 6 3 2 1 10 6 4 11 JUV Juventus Playing now 6 2 3 1 9 3 6 9 ZUR Zürich Playing now 6 0 0 6 2 26 -24 0

Group D

A 28,720 crowd at the Camp Nou celebrated all the way as Barcelona got the win they needed to finish first and took their overall goal tally to 29, the best in any UEFA Women's Champions League group in either season. It was one-way traffic throughout, Asisat Oshoala scoring a pair of close-range goals early on. Mapi León's superb free-kick made it three with the last kick of the first half.

Fridolina Rolfö scored a brilliant fourth after fine play from Aitana Bonmatí, before Marta Torrejón slid in to score the fifth. Irene Paredes headed in the sixth and but for some fine keeping from rookie Angel Mukasa in the Rosengård goal, it could have been more. The visitors end without a point but will be back in qualifying next season having retained the Swedish title this year.

Klara Bühl's double gave already-qualified Bayern victory in their final group game, though they have to settle for second place behind Barcelona on head-to-head goal difference.

Sydney Lohmann hit the post in the first half but it was not until after the break that Bühl struck, producing confident finishes with first right then left foot after being set up by Georgia Stanway each time.

