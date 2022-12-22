Women's Champions League round-up and highlights: Chelsea and Wolfsburg top groups

Chelsea and Wolfsburg ended the UEFA Women's Champions League group stage with the only unbeaten records as they both finished with wins to finish ahead of Paris Saint-Germain and Roma respectively, while Vllaznia made for valedictory history in defeat at Real Madrid.

UEFA.com rounds up all the action, with the quarter-final draw to follow on 10 February.

Who is through? Group A: Chelsea (group winners), Paris Saint-Germain

Group B: Wolfsburg (group winners), Roma

Group C: Arsenal (group winners), Lyon

Group D: Barcelona (group winners), Bayern München

Results

Click on any scoreline to look back at all the action as it happened and watch highlights from midnight CET.

Group A

Chelsea only needed to avoid a two-goal defeat to pip fellow qualifiers Paris to first place but instead Lauren James scored her first two UEFA Women's Champions League goals as they cruised to top spot in front of their record European crowd at Stamford Bridge of more than 10,000. Paris, who advanced with a game to spare despite losing their opener 1-0 at home to Chelsea, started the better and Kadidiatou Diani hit the crossbar with an audacious lob from 40 metres.

But Chelsea grew into the game and James twice went close before Sam Kerr got the opener with a stunning solo strike. Kerr then played the final pass to James for her first after Paris were caught in possession from their own goal kick, before the England attacker finished off a brilliant team move for her second.

Highlights: Chelsea 3-0 Paris

Real Madrid eventually eased to victory in the meeting of two eliminated clubs but were forced to come from behind after Vllaznia's historic opener. The first Albanian side to get to this stage got their maiden group goal thanks to Megi Doci's early curling free-kick.

Alberto Toril's outfit hit back through their qualifying hero Caroline Weir and an impressive double from Teresa Abelleira, including one from the penalty spot after Matilda Gjergji had handled. Substitutes Carla Camacho and Paula Partido then ended a year where both helped Spain retain the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup by each getting their first senior goals late on.

Highlights: Real Madrid 5-1 Vllaznia

Group A Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts CHE Chelsea Playing now 6 5 1 0 19 1 18 16 PSG Paris Playing now 6 3 1 2 11 5 6 10 MAD Real Madrid Playing now 6 2 2 2 9 6 3 8 VLL Vllaznia Playing now 6 0 0 6 1 28 -27 0

Group B

Wolfsburg secured top spot as a string of fine goals helped to down St. Pölten in Austria. Lena Lattwein set their stall out with an early strike from the edge of the area before Marina Hegering fired in a stunner from 30 metres. The returning Svenja Huth got the third after Ewa Pajor's shot had come back off the woodwork, but Pajor did get her goal early in the second half to take her group stage-leading tally to seven.

The top scorer in last season's group stage, Tabea Wassmuth, came off the bench to get her first of this campaign. Pia-Sophie Wolter then struck twice, the first time she had scored multiple goals in a senior competitive match, and a third substitute Pauline Bremer completed the scoring for the visitors. The home side did have something to cheer as Mateja Zver and Rita Schumacher got on the scoresheet.

Highlights: St.Pölten 2-8 Wolfsburg

Roma rounded off their group campaign with an impressive victory in Prague. The debutants were already sure of a quarter-final slot, but requiring a win for their slim hopes of topping Group B, the visitors attacked with gusto.

Valentina Giacinti finished a neat move just after the half-hour, before Beata Kollmats powered in a header from Manuela Giugliano's corner. Shortly after the restart, Giugliano's free-kick picked out the run of Elena Linari, who guided her effort inside the upright.

Highlights: Slavia Praha 0-3 Roma

Group B Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts WOL Wolfsburg Playing now 6 4 2 0 19 5 14 14 ROM Roma Playing now 6 4 1 1 16 8 8 13 STP St. Pölten Playing now 6 1 1 4 7 22 -15 4 SLA Slavia Praha Playing now 6 0 2 4 1 8 -7 2

Group C Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts ARS Arsenal Playing now 6 4 1 1 19 5 14 13 LYO Lyon Playing now 6 3 2 1 10 6 4 11 JUV Juventus Playing now 6 2 3 1 9 3 6 9 ZUR Zürich Playing now 6 0 0 6 2 26 -24 0