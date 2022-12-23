Which teams are top of the UEFA rankings for 2022?
Friday 23 December 2022
Article summary
Bayern's reign at the top of the men's end-of-year rankings is over, but who has replaced the German side at the summit?
Article top media content
Article body
We take a look at who heads into 2023 at the top of UEFA's various club and national-team coefficient rankings.
Top of the rankings
Men's club: Man City
Men's association: England
Women's club: Lyon
Women's association: France
Men's futsal national team: Portugal
UEFA club (five-year coefficient)
Bayern's two-year reign at No1 comes to an end as Manchester City finish the year top of the pile for the first time. Two more English teams finish third and fourth, with Liverpool edging out Chelsea by virtue of having scored marginally higher this season. Ajax are the big movers, supplanting Atlético in the top ten.
1 (+1 change since last year) Man City (ENG) 131.000
2 (-1) Bayern (GER) 130.000
3 (=) Liverpool (ENG) 123.000
4 (=) Chelsea (ENG) 123.000
5 (+1) Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 112.000
6 (-1) Real Madrid (ESP) 110.000
7 (=) Barcelona (ESP) 98.000
8 (+1) Man United (ENG) 97.000
9 (-1) Juventus (ITA) 90.000
10 *Ajax (NED) 89.000
UEFA association club rankings (five-year coefficient)
Having knocked Spain from top spot 12 months ago, England have established a commanding cushion at the summit. Germany leapfrog Italy into third thanks to good years for Bayern and Frankfurt, while Belgium's strong showing this autumn launches them into the top ten.
1 (=) England 103.141
2 (=) Spain 88.855
3 (+1) Germany 79.106
4 (-1) Italy 71.497
5 (=) France 59.497
6 (+1) Netherlands 56.700
7 (-1) Portugal 53.716
8 *Belgium 38.600
9 (=) Scotland 36.400
10 (-2) Austria 33.600
What are the UEFA rankings?
UEFA rankings are based on the results of clubs competing in Europe, with points awarded for wins, draws, qualification and more. The rankings determine the seeding of each club in relevant UEFA competition draws and the number of places allocated to an association (country) in upcoming club competitions.
Get an in-depth rundown of the criteria on these links: men's club, men's association, women's club, women's association, futsal.
UEFA women's club rankings (five-year coefficient)
1 (=) Lyon (FRA) 115.966
2 (=) Barcelona (ESP) 114.299
3 (+3) Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 95.966
4 (-1) Wolfsburg (GER) 95.6665 (-1) Bayern (GER) 93.666
6 (-1) Chelsea (ENG) 76.833
7 *Arsenal (ENG) 51.833
8 (-1) Man City (ENG) 44.833
9 *Juventus (ITA) 43.000
10 (-1) Atlético de Madrid (ESP) 41.299
UEFA women's association club rankings (five-year coefficient)
1 (=) France 79.833
2 (=) Germany 73.332
3 (+1) Spain 66.499
4 (-1) England 59.166
5 (+3) Italy 35.000
6 (-1) Sweden 25.999
7 (-1) Czechia 25.166
8 (-1) Denmark 24.250
9 *Portugal 24.000
10 *Netherlands 20.500
UEFA men's futsal national team rankings
Portugal rose two places to top spot thanks to their successful UEFA Futsal EURO defence at the start of the year. Spain, who took bronze in the Netherlands, dropped two places while the other semi-finalists, Ukraine moved up two spots to eighth.
1 (+2) Portugal 2693.758
2 (=) Russia 2547.159
3 (-2) Spain 2488.909
4 (=) Kazakhstan 2367.187
5 (=) Croatia 2051.042
6 (=) Serbia 2050.143
7 (=) Azerbaijan 2015.589
8 (+2) Ukraine 2009.816
9 (-1) Italy 1934.516
10 (-1) Czechia 1887.535
*New entry to the top ten compared to the rankings at the end of 2021
Coefficients up to date as of 23 December