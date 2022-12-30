Roll of honour 2022: all the UEFA trophy winners

Trophy winners

UEFA Women's EURO 2022 (London): England 2-1 Germany (aet)

UEFA Champions League (Saint-Denis): Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid

UEFA Women's Champions League (Turin): Barcelona 1-3 Lyon

UEFA Europa League (Seville): Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers (aet, Frankfurt win 5-4 on pens)

UEFA Europa Conference League (Tirana): Roma 1-0 Feyenoord

UEFA Super Cup (Helsinki): Real Madrid 2-0 Frankfurt

UEFA Youth League (Nyon): Salzburg 0-6 Benfica



Finalissima (London): Italy 0-3 Argentina

Futsal Finalissima (Buenos Aires): Spain 1-1 Portugal (aet, Portugal win 4-2 on pens)

Under-20 Intercontinental Cup (Montevideo): Peñarol 0-1 Benfica

UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 (Amsterdam): Portugal 4-2 Russia

UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2022 (Gondomar): Portugal 3-3 Spain (aet, Spain win 4-1 on pens)

UEFA Futsal Champions League (Riga): Barça 4-0 Sporting CP

UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship (Jaén): Spain 6-2 Portugal (aet)

UEFA European Under-19 Championship (Trnava): Israel 1-3 England (aet)

UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship (Ostrava): Spain 2-1 Norway

UEFA European Under-17 Championship (Netanya): France 2-1 Netherlands

UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship (Sarajevo): Germany 2-2 Spain (Germany win 3-2 on pens)

Player honours﻿

Women's EURO 2022 Player of the Tournament: Beth Mead (England)

Women's EURO 2022 Young Player of the Tournament: Lena Oberdorf (Germany)

Women's EURO 2022 Goal of the Tournament: Alessia Russo (England vs Sweden)

UEFA Men's Player of the Year: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid/France)

UEFA Women's Player of the Year: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona/Spain)

UEFA Men's Coach of the Year: Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid)

UEFA Women's Coach of the Year: Sarina Wiegman (England)

Futsal EURO 2022 Player of the Tournament: Zicky (Portugal)

Women's Futsal EURO 2022 Player of the Tournament: Ana Azevedo (Portugal)

UEFA President’s Award: Arrigo Sacchi

Champions League Player of the Season: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Champions League Young Player of the Season: Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)

Champions League Goal of the Season: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid vs Chelsea)

Women's Champions League Player of the Season: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

Women's Champions League Young Player of the Season: Selma Bacha (Lyon)

Women's Champions League Goal of the Season: Amandine Henry (Lyon vs Barcelona)

Europa League Player of the Season: Filip Kostić (Frankfurt)

Europa League Young Player of the Season: Ansgar Knauff (Frankfurt)

Europa League Goal of the Season: Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli vs Legia)

Europa Conference League Player of the Season: Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma)

Europa Conference League Young Player of the Season: Luis Sinisterra (Feyenoord)

Europa Conference League Goal of the Season: Dimitri Payet (Marseille vs PAOK)