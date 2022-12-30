Pina's Barcelona drive wins Women's Champions League Goal of the Group Stage
Friday 30 December 2022
Clàudia Pina's beauty for Barcelona against Bayern on Matchday 3 has been voted UEFA Women's Champions League Goal of the Group Stage.
Clàudia Pina's fabulous drive into the top corner in Barcelona's Matchday 3 win against Bayern has come top of the 2022/23 UEFA Women's Champions League Goal of the Group Stage poll.
The 21-year-old's effort edged out team-mate Mariona Caldentey's lob from the halfway line against Rosengård, with Andressa Alves' similarly audacious hit in Roma's Matchday 4 defeat at Wolfsburg finishing third.
Fans were able to vote for Goal of the Group Stage from 12:00 CET on Monday 26 December until 12:00 CET on Friday 30 December.
1. Clàudia Pina, Barcelona 3-0 Bayern (Matchday 3)
2. Mariona Caldentey, Rosengård 1-4 Barcelona (Matchday 2)
3. Andressa Alves, Wolfsburg 4-2 Roma (Matchday 4)