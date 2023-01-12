VAR to be used in UEFA Europa Conference League knockout stage

For the first time, video assistant refereeing (VAR) will be used in the upcoming UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs and all subsequent matches through to the final.

The knockout round play-offs will be played on 16 and 23 February with the victorious teams progressing to the round of 16, where they will join the eight group winners following the conclusion of the group stage last November.

This season’s UEFA Europa Conference League final will take place on 7 June 2023 at the Eden Arena in Prague, Czechia.

UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs

Qarabağ (AZE) vs Gent (BEL)

Trabzonspor (TUR) vs Basel (SUI)

Lazio (ITA) vs CFR Cluj (ROU)

Bodø/Glimt (NOR) vs Lech (POL)

Braga (POR) vs Fiorentina (ITA)

AEK Larnaca (CYP) vs Dnipro-1 (UKR)

Sheriff (MDA) vs Partizan (SRB)

Ludogorets (BUL) vs Anderlecht (BEL)

Who is through to the last 16 as group winners?

AZ Alkmaar (NED)

Djurgården (SWE)

İstanbul Başakşehir (TUR)

Nice (FRA)

Sivasspor (TUR)

Slovan Bratislava (SVK)

Villarreal (ESP)

West Ham (ENG)