What time does the UEFA Champions League final kick off?

According to article 24.02 of the UEFA Champions League regulations, all UEFA Champions League games from the quarter-finals onwards kick off at the same time.

• The play-offs, group matches (subject to Paragraph 24.03), round of 16 matches, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final kick off at 21.00CET. Exceptions to this rule can be set by the UEFA administration.

The 2023 UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul will thus kick off at 21:00 CET (22:00 local time).

