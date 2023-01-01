What time does the UEFA Europa League final kick off?

According to article 24.05 of the UEFA Europa League regulations, all UEFA Europa League semi-finals and the final kick off at the same time.

• The semi-finals and final kick off at 21.00CET. Exceptions to this rule can be made by the UEFA administration.

The 2022/23 UEFA Europa League in Budapest will thus kick off at 21:00 CET (22:00 local time).

• 2022/23 UEFA Europa League final: all you need to know