What time does the UEFA Europa Conference League final kick off?

According to article 24.05 of the UEFA Europa Conference League regulations, the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-finals and the final will kick off at the same time.

• The semi-finals and final kick off at 21.00CET. Exceptions to this rule can be made by the UEFA administration.

The 2023 UEFA Europa Conference League final in Prague will thus kick off at 21:00 CET (22:00 local time).

