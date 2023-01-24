Under-19 EURO: Scout tickets and scouting information

Qualifying mini-tournaments

• For mini-tournament matches in the UEFA European Under-19 Championship (i.e. for the qualifying and elite rounds), scouts and club representatives who wish to attend – and therefore wish to receive tickets – should contact the national association hosting the mini-tournament in question. The associations are responsible for handling ticket requests for matches played in their countries.

Final tournaments

• Approximately one week after the final tournament draw, a link to the UEFA ticket portal where scouts and club representatives can request tickets will be available in this section.

Final tournament ticket ordering procedure

• A number of tickets have been reserved for scouts and club representatives for each match of the UEFA European Under-19 final tournament.

• A maximum of two tickets can be allocated per club/organisation. Due to limited stadium capacities, the number of tickets per club/organisation for some matches may be limited to one.

• Tickets will be complimentary but do not include hospitality, parking or accreditations.

• Confirmation of applications will be sent by email.

• Applications after the deadline will not be accepted, however tickets will be available for purchase on the final tournaments’ online ticketing website and at the stadium on match days.

• Tickets which have not been collected will be made available to the general public or other target groups 15 minutes after kick-off.