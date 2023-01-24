Under-17 EURO: Scout tickets and scouting information
Tuesday 24 January 2023
Details for U17 qualifying and final tournaments.
Qualifying mini-tournaments
• For mini-tournament matches in the UEFA European Under-17 Championship (i.e. for the qualifying and elite rounds), scouts and club representatives who wish to attend – and therefore wish to receive tickets – should contact the national association hosting the mini-tournament in question. The associations are responsible for handling ticket requests for matches played in their countries.
Final tournaments
• Approximately one week after the final tournament draw, a link to the UEFA ticket portal where scouts and club representatives can request tickets will be available in this section.
Final tournament ticket ordering procedure
• A number of tickets have been reserved for scouts and club representatives for each match of the UEFA European Under-17 final tournament.
• A maximum of two tickets can be allocated per club/organisation. Due to limited stadium capacities, the number of tickets per club/organisation for some matches may be limited to one.
• Tickets will be complimentary but do not include hospitality, parking or accreditations.
• Confirmation of applications will be sent by email.
• Applications after the deadline will not be accepted, however tickets will be available for purchase on the final tournaments’ online ticketing website and at the stadium on match days.
• Tickets which have not been collected will be made available to the general public or other target groups 15 minutes after kick-off.