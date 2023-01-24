2023 Women's Futsal EURO finals draw: Spain vs Portugal, Ukraine vs Hungary

UEFA Women's Futsal EURO holders Spain will take on Portugal in the 2023 semi-finals while Ukraine have been paired with hosts Hungary following the draw made at Nagyardei Stadium in Debrecen.

The unseeded draw for the four-team knockout competition split the contenders into two semi-finals to be played on Friday 17 March. The final and third-place play-off will be held two days later. The finals are at Főnix Arena, Debrecen, previously the venue for men's UEFA Futsal EURO 2010.

Women's Futsal EURO 2023 schedule Friday 17 March

Semi-finals:

Spain vs Portugal (16:00)

Ukraine vs Hungary (19:30) Sunday 19 March

Third-place play-off:

Ukraine/Hungary vs Spain/Portugal (17:00)

Final:

Ukraine/Hungary vs Spain/Portugal (20:00) All times CET

Spain have beaten Portugal in both previous Women's Futsal EURO finals, in 2019 and 2022 (delayed from 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic), taking the most recent title last July in Gondomar on penalties. Ukraine beat Hungary 2-1 the same day to take bronze.

Spain vs Portugal

How they qualified

Main round Group 1 winners (Vantaa, Finland): W14-0 vs Belgium, W6-1 vs Sweden, W7-2 vs Finland

2022 final tournament: Winners

2019 final tournament: Winners



How they qualified

Main round Group 3 winners (Fafe, Portugal): ﻿W14-0 vs Belarus, W12-0 vs Slovenia, W5-1 vs Italy

2022 final tournament: Runners-up

2019 final tournament: Runners-up

Gondomar 2022: Spain retain title

Ukraine vs Hungary

How they qualified

Main round Group 2 winners (Poznań﻿, Poland): W5-2 vs Netherlands, W5-1 vs Croatia, D1-1 vs Poland

2022 final tournament: Third place

2019 final tournament: Fourth place



How they qualified

Main round Group 4 winners (Brno, Czechia): D1-1 vs Slovakia, W3-2 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, W3-0 vs Czechia

2022 final tournament: Fourth place

2019 final tournament: Did not qualify

Qualifying results