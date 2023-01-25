Nations League finals draw: Netherlands vs Croatia, Spain vs Italy
Wednesday 25 January 2023
The draw has been made for the UEFA Nations League finals in the Netherlands in June.
Finals draw and schedule
Semi-finals
Wednesday 14 June: Netherlands vs Croatia (Rotterdam, 20:45 CET)
Thursday 15 June: Spain vs Italy (Enschede, 20:45 CET)
Match for third place
Sunday 18 June: Netherlands/Croatia vs Spain/Italy (Enschede, 15:00 CET)
Final
Sunday 18 June: Netherlands/Croatia vs Spain/Italy (Rotterdam, 20:45 CET)
Head-to-head records
Netherlands vs Croatia
- Overall record: Netherlands wins: 1, Croatia wins: 1, Draws: 0
Spain vs Italy
- Overall record: Spain wins: 12, Italy wins: 11, Draws: 16
- Nations League record: Spain wins: 1, Italy wins: 0, Draws: 0
Potential final/match for third-place ties
Netherlands vs Spain
- Overall record: Netherlands wins: 6, Spain wins: 5, Draws: 2
Netherlands vs Italy
- Overall record: Netherlands wins: 3, Italy wins: 10, Draws: 10
Croatia vs Spain
- Overall record: Croatia wins: 3, Spain wins: 5, Draws: 1
Croatia vs Italy
- Overall record: Croatia wins: 3, Italy wins: 1, Draws: 5
What else do you need to know?
For the semi-finals and final, if scores are level at the end of normal time then there is extra time. If the scores are still level after the additional 30 minutes, it goes to a penalty shoot-out.
For the match for third place, there is no extra time. If the scores are level after the end of normal time, it goes to a penalty shoot-out.
Previous Nations League finals
2021
Hosts: Italy
Winners: France
Alipay Top Scorer Trophy: Kylian Mbappé, France (2)
Player of the Tournament: Sergio Busquets, Spain
2019
Hosts: Portugal
Winners: Portugal
Alipay Top Scorer Trophy: Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal (3)
Player of the Tournament: Bernardo Silva, Portugal