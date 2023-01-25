2022/23 Women's U17 EURO round 2 starts 3 March
Wednesday 25 January 2023
Round 2 will decide Estonia's seven finals opponents as well as promotion and relegation between the leagues.
UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship round 2 runs from 3 to 30 March, deciding the seven teams joining hosts Estonia in the finals from 14 to 26 May, with promotion and relegation between the leagues also at stake.
The make-up of the two leagues were decided by round 1 in the autumn. Estonia take part in round 2, though they are assured of a finals place as hosts.
League A consists of 28 teams, including the seven promoted from League B. The seven eventual group winners (plus the best runners-up, if Estonia win their group) will qualify for the finals. The teams finishing fourth will be relegated to League B for 2023/24 round 1.
The 20 teams in League B, including those relegated from League A in the autumn, will compete for promotion.
Round 2 groups
League A
Group A1 (8–14 March): Czechia, Poland, Estonia (finals hosts), Romania*
Group A2 (12–18 March): England, Norway, Belgium, Croatia*
Group A3 (23–29 March): Germany (holders), Portugal*, Hungary, North Macedonia
Group A4 (9–15 March): Switzerland, Slovenia*, Austria, Slovakia
Group A5 (23–29 March): Republic of Ireland, France*, Italy, Kosovo
Group A6 (12–18 March): Spain, Denmark, Serbia*, Belarus
Group A7 (8–14 March): Netherlands*, Finland, Sweden, Wales
*Group hosts
- The seven group winners will qualify to join hosts Estonia in the finals. If Estonia win their group, the best runners-up will also qualify.
- The teams finishing fourth in each group will be relegated to League B for 2023/24 round 1.
- Germany beat Spain in the 2022 final to claim their eighth title from the 13 past editions. France and the Netherlands reached the semi-finals while Denmark, Finland and Norway are also aiming to qualify again.
- Along with Germany, other past champions are Spain (4 titles) and Poland (1 title).
- France beat Italy 4-2 in round 1 while Netherlands defeated Sweden 5-1.
- Croatia, Hungary, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and Wales are aiming to join Estonia in making finals debuts. Belarus have only previously qualified as hosts.
League B
Group B1 (24–30 March): Greece, Faroe Islands, Lithuania*, Moldova
Group B2 (22–28 March): Bosnia and Herzegovina*, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Montenegro
Group B3 (9–15 March): Scotland*, Israel, Georgia
Group B4 (15–21 March): Iceland, Luxembourg, Albania*
Group B5 (24–30 March): Northern Ireland, Türkiye*, Armenia
Group B6 (3–9 March): Ukraine, Latvia, Bulgaria*
*Group hosts
- The group winners, and the runner-up with the best record against the teams first and third in their section, will be promoted to League A for 2023/24 round 1.
League A
Round 1 group winners: Czechia (Group A1), Spain (A2), Republic of Ireland (A3), Switzerland (A4), Germany (A5, holders), England (A6), Netherlands (A7)
Round 1 group runners-up: Norway (A1), Poland (A2), Finland (A3), France (A4), Slovenia (A5), Denmark (A6), Portugal (A7)
Round 1 group third place: Hungary (A1), Belgium (A2), Austria (A3), Italy (A4), Serbia (A5), Estonia (A6, finals hosts), Sweden (A7)
Promoted from League B: Belarus, Croatia, Kosovo (best runners-up), North Macedonia, Romania, Slovakia, Wales
League B
Relegated from League A: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Greece, Iceland, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Türkiye, Ukraine
Round 2 group runners-up: Luxembourg (B1), Faroe Islands (B3), Latvia (B4), Israel (B5), Kazakhstan (B6)
Round 2 group third place: Armenia (B1), Albania (B2), Bulgaria (B3), Azerbaijan (B4), Montenegro (B5), Lithuania (B6)
Round 2 group fourth place: Georgia (B1), Moldova (B2)