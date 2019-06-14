2019 UEFA Regions' Cup final tournament: Bavaria
Article summary
The 2019 UEFA Regions' Cup finals will be played in Bavaria from 18 to 26 June.
Article top media content
Article body
Bavaria will host the 2019 UEFA Regions' Cup finals from 18 to 26 June.
The German region is one of eight qualifiers for the European amateur finals, along with teams from the Czech Republic, France, Poland, Russia, Spain, Slovakia and Turkey. Germany stages the finals for a second time after the 2003 edition in Württemberg.
In the draw, on a date to be announced, the teams will be split into two groups of four, to be played on 18, 20 and 23 June. The two group winners progress to the final on 26 June to compete for a trophy won in 2017 by Zagreb from Croatia, who missed out in qualifying this time around.
The draw
Group A: Bavaria (GER, hosts), Istanbul (TUR), West Slovakia (SVK), Ligue de Normandie (FRA)
Group B: Hradec Králové (CZE), Dolnośląski (POL), South Region – Chayka (RUS), Castilla y León (ESP)
Venues
Burghausen (final)
Hankofen
Kelheim
Landshut
Neustadt
The matches (all times CET)
Group stage
Tuesday 18 June:
Group A
West Slovakia v Istanbul (14:00, Kelheim)
Bavaria v Ligue de Normandie (18:45, Kelheim)
Group B
Hradec Králové v Castilla y León (14:00, Neustadt)
South Region – Chayka v Dolnośląski (18:45, Neustadt)
Thursday 20 June:
Group A
Istanbul v Ligue de Normandie (13:00, Hankofen)
Bavaria v West Slovakia (14:30, Landshut)
Group B
Hradec Králové v South Region – Chayka (16:00, Kelheim)
Dolnośląski v Castilla y León (18:00, Hankofen)
Sunday 23 June:
Group A
Istanbul v Bavaria (10:30, Landshut)
Ligue de Normandie v West Slovakia (10:30, Neustadt)
Group B
Dolnośląski v Hradec Králové (17:30, Neustadt)
Castilla y León v South Region – Chayka (17:30, Hankofen)
Final
Wednesday 26 June
Winner Group A v Winner Group B (18:30, Burghausen)
Ambassador: Jimmy Hartwig
- Part of Hamburg's 1983 Europan Cup winners
- Three-time German champion
- Also played for Kickers Offenbach, 1860 München, FC Köln, FC Salzburg and FC Hamburg
- Capped twice by West Germany
- Coached Augsburg and Sachen Leipzig
- After football has been involved in TV, acting and music
Past winners
*Hosts
Host nations
- 2019: Germany
- 2017: Turkey
- 2015: Republic of Ireland
- 2013: Italy
- 2011: Portugal
- 2009: Croatia
- 2007: Bulgaria
- 2005: Poland
- 2003: Germany
- 2001: Czech Republic
- 1999: Italy