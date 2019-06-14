Bavaria will host the 2019 UEFA Regions' Cup finals from 18 to 26 June.

The German region is one of eight qualifiers for the European amateur finals, along with teams from the Czech Republic, France, Poland, Russia, Spain, Slovakia and Turkey. Germany stages the finals for a second time after the 2003 edition in Württemberg.

In the draw, on a date to be announced, the teams will be split into two groups of four, to be played on 18, 20 and 23 June. The two group winners progress to the final on 26 June to compete for a trophy won in 2017 by Zagreb from Croatia, who missed out in qualifying this time around.

The draw

Group A: Bavaria (GER, hosts), Istanbul (TUR), West Slovakia (SVK), Ligue de Normandie (FRA)

Group B: Hradec Králové (CZE), Dolnośląski (POL), South Region – Chayka (RUS), Castilla y León (ESP)

Hankofen ©UEFA.com

Venues

Burghausen (final)

Hankofen

Kelheim

Landshut

Neustadt

Kelheim ©UEFA.com

The matches (all times CET)

Group stage

Tuesday 18 June:

Group A

West Slovakia v Istanbul (14:00, Kelheim)

Bavaria v Ligue de Normandie (18:45, Kelheim)

Group B

Hradec Králové v Castilla y León (14:00, Neustadt)

South Region – Chayka v Dolnośląski (18:45, Neustadt)

Neustadt ©UEFA.com

Thursday 20 June:

Group A

Istanbul v Ligue de Normandie (13:00, Hankofen)

Bavaria v West Slovakia (14:30, Landshut)

Group B

Hradec Králové v South Region – Chayka (16:00, Kelheim)

Dolnośląski v Castilla y León (18:00, Hankofen)

Sunday 23 June:

Group A

Istanbul v Bavaria (10:30, Landshut)

Ligue de Normandie v West Slovakia (10:30, Neustadt)

Group B

Dolnośląski v Hradec Králové (17:30, Neustadt)

Castilla y León v South Region – Chayka (17:30, Hankofen)

Final

Wednesday 26 June

Winner Group A v Winner Group B (18:30, Burghausen)

Ambassador: Jimmy Hartwig

Part of Hamburg's 1983 Europan Cup winners Three-time German champion

Also played for Kickers Offenbach, 1860 München, FC Köln, FC Salzburg and FC Hamburg

Capped twice by West Germany

Coached Augsburg and Sachen Leipzig

After football has been involved in TV, acting and music

Landshut ©UEFA.com

Past winners

*Hosts

Host nations