Road to the final

The UEFA Regions' Cup brings together the best amateur selections in Europe, with 39 UEFA national associations involved in the 2018/19 competition.



Preliminary round

This round comprises three four-team mini-tournaments, with the group winners and two best runners-up going to the intermediate round.



Intermediate round

The 27 sides who enter at this stage are joined by the five teams from the preliminary round. These sides are divided into eight groups of four, with the winners of each mini-tournament earning a place in the finals.

Finals

One of the eight qualifiers host the finals in late June 2019. There will be two groups of four with the winners contesting the final.