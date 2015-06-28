Dolnośląski buckle under Württemberg pressure

• Marian Asch's 82nd-minute strike resurrects Württemberg's UEFA Regions' Cup campaign

• Win against Zagreb next time out will put the German side into the final

• Next matches: Dolnośląski v Eastern Region NIR, Württemberg v Zagreb (1 July)

Dolnośląski were much improved after their first-day mauling by Zagreb, but Marian Asch's late winner for Württemberg means the German side still have a chance of reaching the UEFA Regions' Cup final.

Coach Grzegorz Kowalski made seven changes to his starting lineup following a 4-0 first-day loss, with the Polish contenders setting out to stifle their German opponents. Daniel Seemann had the best of the few chances that came in the opening period, the agile Daniel Schachtschneider delivering a dangerous ball from the right on 34 minutes, but Patryk Gołębiewski put in a timely block.

Having scored both of their goals after the break in their opening game, Württemberg once more raised the stakes after the interval, though Dolnośląski looked like they might hold out for a goalless draw – a result which would have confirmed both sides' elimination. Coach Michael Rentschler may have feared his luck was out as Martin Kleinschrodt headed against the bar and Seemann volleyed just wide around the hour mark.

Württemberg's Lukas Foelsch wins an aerial challenge against Paweł Boczarski ©Sportsfile

Württemberg goalkeeper Marcel Susser saves an effort from Michał Skrypak ©Sportsfile

However, the side from Lower Silesia eventually buckled on 82 minutes; their defence was unable to deal adequately with Jonas Wiest's cross, and Asch stepped up, placing a low shot into the bottom corner of the net. Asch and Kleinschrodt passed up chances to put a little more gloss on the result, but the 1-0 was enough to keep their side in the running. Beat Zagreb at Home Farm on Wednesday, and they will be through to the 4 July final as Group B winners.







