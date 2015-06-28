Salim Uzun helps Ankara overturn Tuzla

• Bosnians unable to build on Alen Šako's 16th-minute strike

• Salim Uzun's two goals in the space of five minutes win the game for the Turkish side

• Next matches: Tuzla v Eastern Region IRL, Ankara v South Moravia (1 July)



Salim Uzun scored twice in the space of five minutes as Ankara came from behind to get the better of Tuzla in UEFA Regions' Cup Group A, the Bosnians failing to make the most of their chances.



Having already gone close once, Alen Šako smacked a shot in off the post on 16 minutes from Meris Mešanović's ball, and he remained a threat. Armin Cibrić looked to have teed him up for a second with a delivery from the left, but Šako slipped in a promising position. Maid Šmigalović then had a powerful shot blocked after the break.



Ankara showed signs of life; Muzaffer İlhan missed the target with a close-range header just after the hour, but Šmigalović went closer still, firing against the post from Mešanović's corner.

Fast on the counter, the Bosnian team still looked the more dangerous side, but their focus failed them in defence. Salim Uzun got Ankara back on terms from the penalty spot on 75 minutes, and the same player finished again from Muzaffer İlhan's low cross four minutes later. Šako failed to level with an angled shot afterwards, defeat condemning his side to finish at the foot of the section, regardless of their last-day result.





Alen Šako gave Tuzla the lead before Ankara fought back ©Sportsfile