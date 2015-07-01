Eastern Region NIR outmuscle Dolnośląski

• Damian Niedojad scores the Polish side's first finals goal

• Colm O'Riordan strikes twice to give the Northern Irish a first win

• Eastern Region NIR come within a goal of a bronze medal

Eastern Region NIR came agonisingly close to a bronze medal at the UEFA Regions' Cup after coming from behind to beat Dolnośląski in Group B.

Another goal would have seen Harry McConkey's side steal second place in the section from Württemberg, but a first UEFA Regions' Cup finals win would have seemed impossibly distant after five minutes. Jarosław Krawczyk made terrific early saves to deny Colm O'Riordan and Richard Thompson, and the Polish side rode their luck, Damian Niedojad beating Brian Neeson in the Northern Irish goal after a great solo run.

Krawczyk was kept busy, saving from a Joel Cooper shot, and Eastern Region NIR upped the ante after the break, Colum Curtis teeing up O'Riordan to head the equaliser on 55 minutes with a cross from the left. Krawczyk kept his side in the game, blocking Gareth Ringland's header after a Curtis free-kick, and produced another sensational block to keep out Stephen Murray's shot with ten minutes to go.

Dolnośląski Kamil Żbik under pressure from Eastern Region NIR's Eamon Kelly ©Sportsfile

Colm O'Riordan was on target twice against the Polish side ©Sportsfile

However, the pressure told eventually, Cooper bringing the ball into the box, and O'Riordan finally getting the winning touch after a scramble in the area.





