Ankara take bronze thanks to Salim Uzun

• Two more Salim Uzun goals help Ankara build-up a 3-1 half-time lead

• Ondřzej Ullmann strikes twice, but Turkish side are not to be denied

• Ankara finish second in the section, South Moravia take third place

Ankara won the battle for bronze medals in Group A, Salim Uzun's third and fourth goals of the UEFA Regions' Cup finals helping them get the better of South Moravia.

Salim Uzun had his first of the night after Barış Küçük laid the ball on for him, and four minutes later it was 2-0, Volkan Solak supplying the finishing touch after Mustafa Baştin had fed Hüsnü Sürücü. However, the Czech side were not long out of the running, Ondřzej Ullmann heading in after a terrific Miloš Žoček corner. Ankara's main man was not to be upstaged, though, Muzaffer İlhan's lofted ball into space inviting him to beat goalkeeper Marek Gruber again on 32 minutes.

The Ullmann-Žoček double-act were good for another goal, though, a second headed finish for the No15 coming on 62 minutes, but Ankara restored their two-goal advantage on 74 minutes, Muzaffer İlhan finishing after a Muhammet Kizilkaya corner. Victory means the Turkish side finish second in the section behind Eastern Region IRL, and will received bronze medals tonight.

Ondřej Ullmann heads in for South Moravia ©Sportsfile