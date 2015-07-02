Regions' Cup team of the tournament (so far)

There are no technical observers at the UEFA Regions' Cup, and so it falls to UEFA.com's reporters to decide on the makeup of our – 100% unofficial – team of the tournament. The 4-3-3 formation could potentially be a 4-3-2-1 given that two of our forwards play off a main striker. Six of the sides are heading for home; use #RegionsCup to give them a shout on Twitter.



Goalkeeper: Brian Neeson (EasternRegion NIR)

Up against some skilful teams, the Northern Irish might have struggled but for Neeson's many interventions; a 2-2 first-day draw with Württemberg might have been a 6-2 loss without him.

Left-back: Benjamin Sturm (Württemberg)

A tall and powerful full-back who was difficult to get past, Sturm showed excellent footwork. Any player he could not beat with skill could be overcome by brute strength.

Centre-back: Jacek Mądrzejewski (Dolnośląski)

The Polish side lost several players to professional football before the finals, and had their struggles in Dublin, but Mądrzejewski came out of the tournament with a rugged reputation enhanced.

Centre-back: Paul Breen (Eastern Region IRL)

The hosts qualified for the final after two matchdays having not conceded a goal. Breen was the stand-out central defender and scored a thumping header from a corner, too.

Right-back: Meris Mešanović (Tuzla)

The mining student reckoned he was a natural forward, but the 25-year-old sparkled as an ultra-attacking right-back – super-swift as he rampaged up the right and great at one-on-ones.

Left midfield: Radim Záruba (South Moravia)

Our Czech futsal star was a thorn in the side of defences – sharing the workload among opposing defenders by unexpectedly switching to the right at times. Skilful, aggressive and with a good eye for a pass, too.

Central midfield: Darren Dunne (Eastern Region IRL)

Eastern Region IRL's Lionel Messi, Dunne kept their midfield engine revving. He scored a penalty on his birthday on matchday one and struck again in the second game.

Right midfield: Arjan Rexhepi (Zagreb)

Zagreb's supersub, 20-year-old Rexhepi scored the goal of the group stage, volleying in from distance against Dolnośląski. His positional sense made him a nightmare for tiring defences. Evidence? Three goals in 49 minutes played.

Forward: Marian Asch (Württemberg)

The captain is a veteran of a previous UEFA Regions' Cup finals and showed ability and a single-minded thrust for goal. But for his strike against Dolnośląski, Württemberg would have bowed out on matchday two.

Forward: Salim Uzun (Ankara)

The top scorer at the finals with four goals – two against Tuzla and two against South Moravia – the predatory forward woke up in some style after a quiet first outing, earning the Turkish selection a bronze medal single-handedly.

Forward: Božidar Karamatić (Zagreb)

The power behind the throne for Zagreb, Karamatić plays off the frontman and pulls defences out of shape with perceptive passing. Also scored an unbelievable free-kick against Eastern Region IRL.

Reporters: Tomáš Čunčík, Dmitri Mamykin, Jim Wirth

Key stats

Top scorer: Salim Uzun (Ankara) – 4

Most attempts on target: Božidar Karamatić (Zagreb) – 10

Most fouled player: Joel Cooper (Eastern Region NIR) – 17

