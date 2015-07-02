Win a signed #RegionsCup match ball!

Thursday 2 July 2015

UEFA.com have two signed UEFA Regions' Cup match balls to give away; enter our Twitter competition by RTing who you think will come out on top in Saturday's final.

Enter our competition to win a ball just like this one! ©Sportsfile

The UEFA Regions' Cup final takes place on Saturday 4 July, with Eastern Region IRL taking on Zagreb in the decider at Tallaght Stadium, which kicks off at 16.00 local time. In an exclusive UEFA.com competition, we have two match balls to give away – one signed by the winners of the world's top amateur competition, and one autographed by the runners-up. Click the embed below to take part.

