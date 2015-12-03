2016/17 UEFA Regions' Cup qualifying draws

The UEFA Regions' Cup, the world's top competition for amateur players, returns for 2016/17 with 38 nations discovering their fate in the preliminary and intermediate round draws.

Making the draw alongside UEFA Youth & Amateur Football Committee chairman Sándor Csányi was Mustafa Özer, coach of the 2015 Ankara team in the finals in the Republic of Ireland, who received the Respect Fair Play prize on behalf of the Turkish respresentatives.

• In all cases national qualifiers will be held to decide the representatives for each association. San Marino and Malta enter national amateur teams rather than regional selections.

*Mini-tournament hosts



Preliminary round draw

Group A (21-26 May): Scotland, Lithuania*, Estonia, Sweden

Group B (3-8 June): Kazakhstan, Greece, San Marino*, Wales

• Group winners progress to the intermediate round.

Intermediate round draw

Group 1 (5-9 October): France, Ukraine, Malta*, Winner preliminary round Group A

Group 2 (27-31 October): Spain, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Winner preliminary round Group B

Group 3 (20-24 September): Russia, Serbia, Romania*, England

Group 4 (24-28 September): Portugal, Poland*, Latvia, Belarus

Eastern Region Ireland won in 2015 as hosts ©Sportsfile

Group 5 (14-18 November): Turkey, Northern Ireland, Moldova*, Switzerland

Group 6 (21-25 September): Czech Republic*, Germany, Israel, Slovakia

Group 7 (28 September-2 October): Italy*, Republic of Ireland (holders), Slovenia, FYR Macedonia

Group 8 (24-28 October): Hungary*, Croatia, Azerbaijan, Finland

Final tournament

The eight group winners of the intermediate round will qualify for the final tournament. In principle, the finals will take place in the last two weeks of June 2017, hosted by one of the countries that qualify.