Spain's Castilla y León too strong for Olomouc

Saturday 1 July 2017

Castilla y León made an impressive start to their bid for a second UEFA Regions' Cup title as two goals from Roberto García Puente set them on course for a 4-1 victory.

Castilla y León celebrate a goal from No9 Roberto García Puente
