Spain's Castilla y León too strong for Olomouc
Saturday 1 July 2017
Castilla y León made an impressive start to their bid for a second UEFA Regions' Cup title as two goals from Roberto García Puente set them on course for a 4-1 victory.
- Roberto García Puente scores first goal of 2017 finals
- Spanish side Castilla y León won competition in 2009
- Olomouc are sixth Czech side to feature in ten editions
- Monday: Castilla y León v Regions 2, Olomouc v South Region