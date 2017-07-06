Lisboa and Istanbul finish off with a draw
Thursday 6 July 2017
Ramazan Kallıoğlu struck deep into added time for the ten-man hosts, to hand Lisboa a third Group A draw, David Cardoso's goal not enough to earn them victory.
- David Cardoso strikes just before the break to win Group A game
- Marco Neves and Flecha go close to a second for Lisboa after the break
- dismissed in closing stages for hosts
- Ramazan Kallıoğlu heads equaliser deep into added time
- Region 2 will face Zagreb in Sunday's final in Istanbul