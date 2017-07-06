Lisboa and Istanbul finish off with a draw

Thursday 6 July 2017 by Türker Tozar at TFF Riva

Ramazan Kallıoğlu struck deep into added time for the ten-man hosts, to hand Lisboa a third Group A draw, David Cardoso's goal not enough to earn them victory.

Lisboa bowed out of the UEFA Regions' Cup with a win
  • David Cardoso strikes just before the break to win Group A game
  • Marco Neves and Flecha go close to a second for Lisboa after the break
  • Serkan Uysal dismissed in closing stages for hosts
  • Ramazan Kallıoğlu heads equaliser deep into added time
  • Region 2 will face Zagreb in Sunday's final in Istanbul
