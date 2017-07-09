Zagreb triumphant in Regions' Cup final

Sunday 9 July 2017 by Türker Tozar at TFF Riva Stadium

Two years on from losing the final, Zagreb have clinched the UEFA Regions' Cup crown following Toni Adžić's first-half goal in a 1-0 victory against Irish hopefuls Region 2.

2017 UEFA Regions Cup review
  • Toni Adžić hits winner as Zagreb edge a narrow 1-0 victory against Irish side Region 2
  • Intense heat and solid defending limit the number of chances for both teams
  • Shane Daly-Butz threatens added-time leveller with long-range effort against crossbar
  • Zagreb lift the trophy after losing 2015 final to Irish outfit Eastern Region IRL
  • Several players from Eastern Region's 2015 team finish on losing side this time around
