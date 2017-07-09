Zagreb triumphant in Regions' Cup final
Sunday 9 July 2017
Two years on from losing the final, Zagreb have clinched the UEFA Regions' Cup crown following Toni Adžić's first-half goal in a 1-0 victory against Irish hopefuls Region 2.
- Toni Adžić hits winner as Zagreb edge a narrow 1-0 victory against Irish side Region 2
- Intense heat and solid defending limit the number of chances for both teams
- Shane Daly-Butz threatens added-time leveller with long-range effort against crossbar
- Zagreb lift the trophy after losing 2015 final to Irish outfit Eastern Region IRL
- Several players from Eastern Region's 2015 team finish on losing side this time around