Region 2 reach final with Olomouc win
Thursday 6 July 2017
Eoin Hayes struck either side of half-time as Region 2 accelerated away from Olomouc, a 4-1 victory enough to take them into Sunday's UEFA Regions' Cup final as Group B winners.
- Irish side make UEFA Regions' Cup final with decisive Group B victory
- Olomouc's Petr Navrátil cancels out Stephen Kelly's opener
- Eoin Hayes scores either side of half-time to put Region 2 in command
- Individual goal from impressive James Carr completes scoring in closing stages
- Czech side already out after losing first two games
- Several Region 2 players won 2015 title with Eastern Region