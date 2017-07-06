Region 2 reach final with Olomouc win

Thursday 6 July 2017 by Emir Tonguç at Maltepe Stadium

Eoin Hayes struck either side of half-time as Region 2 accelerated away from Olomouc, a 4-1 victory enough to take them into Sunday's UEFA Regions' Cup final as Group B winners.

Eoin Hayes scored twice in the decisive Group B game
  • Irish side make UEFA Regions' Cup final with decisive Group B victory
  • Olomouc's Petr Navrátil cancels out Stephen Kelly's opener
  • Eoin Hayes scores either side of half-time to put Region 2 in command
  • Individual goal from impressive James Carr completes scoring in closing stages
  • Czech side already out after losing first two games
  • Several Region 2 players won 2015 title with Eastern Region
