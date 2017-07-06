South Region rally to oust Castilla y León
Thursday 6 July 2017
The Spanish side let a two-goal lead slip in their last Group B game, ten-man South Region recovering to win it in added time, substitute Sergei Sokolov the match winner.
- Russian side rally to take three points in Group B but miss out on final
- Roberto García Puente scores twice inside four first-half minutes
- Substitute Aleksandr Nastavshev strikes back with bicycle kick just after the hour
- Karen Khodzhumyan equalises from the spot but is sent off soon afterwards
- Sergei Sokolov gets added-time winner, finishing after Elnaz Valiulin header hits bar
- Both sides bow out, Region 2 topping section with 4-1 win v Olomouc