South Region off the mark as Olomouc hopes end
Monday 3 July 2017
Aleksei Lomovtsev struck nine minutes after half-time as Russia's South Region kept themselves in contention going into the last group games; Olomouc are out.
- Russia's South Region off the mark with three points in Group B
- Czech Republic's Olomouc cannot reach final following second loss
- Lukáš Woitek cancels out Ivan Donskov's early strike on half-time
- Aleksei Lomovtsev fires in winner nine minutes after the restart
- Thursday: Olomouc v Region 2, South Region v Castilla y León