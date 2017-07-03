South Region off the mark as Olomouc hopes end

Monday 3 July 2017 by Emir Tonguç from Sarıyer Yusuf Ziya Öniş Stadyumu

Aleksei Lomovtsev struck nine minutes after half-time as Russia's South Region kept themselves in contention going into the last group games; Olomouc are out.

Aleksei Lomovtsev after scoring South Region's winner
  • Russia's South Region off the mark with three points in Group B
  • Czech Republic's Olomouc cannot reach final following second loss
  • Lukáš Woitek cancels out Ivan Donskov's early strike on half-time
  • Aleksei Lomovtsev fires in winner nine minutes after the restart
  • Thursday: Olomouc v Region 2, South Region v Castilla y León
