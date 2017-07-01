Irish amateurs hold off Russia's South Region to win
Saturday 1 July 2017
Eoin Hayes's first-half strike earned the Group B points for Irish side Region 2 as Russia's South Region failed to convert their possession into a single shot on goal.
- Eoin Hayes's first-half strike earns win for Irish side Region 2
- South Region dominate but fail to have single shot on target
- Several Region 2 players won 2015 title with Eastern Region
- Russia's South Region are veterans of the 2011 event
- Monday: Castilla y León v Regions 2, Olomouc v South Region