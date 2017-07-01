Serkan stunner sets up Istanbul victory
Saturday 1 July 2017
Article summary
Hosts Istanbul have the early initiative in Group A after a stunning long-range strike from Serkan Uysal, a free-kick and a late penalty earned a 3-0 win against Ukraine's Ingulec.
Article top media content
Article body
- Hosts Istanbul top Group A after comfortably opening win
- Serkan Uysal makes it 1-0 with fantastic long-range goal
- Ufuk Özcan scores free-kick, Semih Akgöz converts penalty
- Istanbul yet to concede a goal in this campaign
- Monday: Ingulec v Lisboa, Istanbul v Zagreb