Zagreb in pole position after beating Istanbul

Monday 3 July 2017 by Türker Tozar from TFF Riva

Croatia's Zagreb head into the final group game knowing that victory will secure a place in the UEFA Regions' Cup final after they replaced Istanbul at the top of Group A.

