Zagreb in pole position after beating Istanbul
Monday 3 July 2017
Croatia's Zagreb head into the final group game knowing that victory will secure a place in the UEFA Regions' Cup final after they replaced Istanbul at the top of Group A.
- Zagreb go top of Group A after goal in each half against the hosts
- Toni Adžić heads Zagreb ahead (16), his second goal in three days
- Petar Šimunić doubles lead three minutes after his introduction
- First goals Istanbul have conceded in this campaign
- Thursday: Lisbao v Istanbul, Ingulec v Zagreb (group winners into final)