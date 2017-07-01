Lisboa peg back Zagreb to make their point
Saturday 1 July 2017
Portugal's Lisboa twice came from behind to open UEFA Regions' Cup Group B with a point as Croatian side Zagreb were left to rue missed opportunities in Istanbul.
- Lisboa twice come from behind to earn 2-2 draw
- Zagreb have seven shots on target, Lisboa three
- David Cardoso makes it 1-1 with direct free-kick
- Lisboa concede first two goals of their campaign
- Monday: Ingulec v Lisboa, Istanbul v Zagreb