Flecha completes Lisboa treble to deny Ingulec
Monday 3 July 2017
Article summary
Captain Flecha completed his hat-trick in the 88th minute as – for the second time in as many Group A games – Lisboa repeatedly came from behind to draw.
Article top media content
Article body
- Vladyslav Horshchynskyi puts Ingulec ahead after eight minutes; Flecha responds
- Andrii Sorokyn restores lead from penalty spot, but Flecha strikes back before break
- Oleksandr Bozhenko's 78th-minute effort looks to have won it, but Flecha completes treble late on
- Chances go begging at both ends in the closing stages; both sides yet to win in Group A
- Lisboa's David Cardoso torments Ingulec throughout with runs and stylish play