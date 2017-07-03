Flecha completes Lisboa treble to deny Ingulec

Monday 3 July 2017 by Türker Tozar at TFF Riva

Captain Flecha completed his hat-trick in the 88th minute as – for the second time in as many Group A games – Lisboa repeatedly came from behind to draw.

Lisboa celebrate a Flecha (No19) goal in their UEFA Regions' Cup game against Ingulec
  • Vladyslav Horshchynskyi puts Ingulec ahead after eight minutes; Flecha responds
  • Andrii Sorokyn restores lead from penalty spot, but Flecha strikes back before break
  • Oleksandr Bozhenko's 78th-minute effort looks to have won it, but Flecha completes treble late on
  • Chances go begging at both ends in the closing stages; both sides yet to win in Group A
  • Lisboa's David Cardoso torments Ingulec throughout with runs and stylish play
