2018/19 UEFA Regions' Cup qualifying draw
Wednesday 6 December 2017
Article summary
Article top media content
Article body
The UEFA Regions' Cup, Europe's top competition for amateur players, returns for 2018/19 with 39 nations discovering the fate of their eventual representatives in the preliminary and intermediate round draws.
Making the draw was Ken Hoey, captain of the 2017 Republic of Ireland Region 2 team in the finals in Istanbul, who received the Respect Fair Play prize from UEFA General Secretary Theodore Theodoridis on behalf of his team. The 2017 edition was won by Zagreb of Croatia.
• In all cases national qualifiers will be held to decide the representatives for each association. San Marino and Malta enter national amateur teams rather than regional selections.
Preliminary round draw
Group A (4–10 June): Wales*, Greece, FYR Macedonia, Sweden
Group B (5–11 June/hosts tbc): Romania, Slovenia, Georgia, Scotland
Group C (17–23 July): Kazakhstan, Israel, Lithuania*, Estonia
• Group winners and two best runners-up progress to the intermediate round.
Intermediate round draw
Group 1 (dates/hosts tbc): Russia, Northern Ireland, Portugal, Winner preliminary round Group A
Group 2 (dates tbc): Republic of Ireland, England, Slovakia*, Winner preliminary round Group B
Group 3 (dates tbc): Croatia*, France, Latvia, Winner preliminary round Group C
Group 4 (4–10 October): Turkey, Bulgaria*, Belarus, Preliminary round best runner-up
Group 5 (dates/hosts tbc): Germany, Serbia, Malta Preliminary round second best runner-up
Group 6 (2–8 October, hosts tbc): Spain, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Finland
Group 7 (14–20 June): Hungary, Czech Republic*, Bosnia and Herzegovina, San Marino
Group 8 (9–15 October): Italy*, Poland, Switzerland, Moldova
*Hosts if confirmed
Final tournament
The eight group winners of the intermediate round will qualify for the final tournament. In principle, the finals will take place in the last two weeks of June 2019, hosted by one of the teams that qualify.