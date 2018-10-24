UEFA Regions' Cup finals line-up set
Wednesday 24 October 2018
Teams from the Czech Republic, France, Slovakia, Germany, Spain, Turkey, Poland and Russia are in the finals.
Eight teams, including two past champions, have qualified for June's UEFA Regions' Cup finals, the showpiece event for European amateur football.
Qualified for finals
Hradec Králové (CZE), Ligue de Normandie (FRA), West Slovakia (SVK), Bavaria (GER), Castilla y León (ESP), Istanbul (TUR), Dolnośląski (POL), South Region – Chayka (RUS)
- One of the eight qualifiers will now be selected as finals hosts
- Qualifying: matches; final standings
- Former champions qualified: Dolnośląski (2007), Castilla y León (2009)
- Spain have a team in the finals for a record eighth time
- Istanbul hosted the 2017 finals
- Hradec Králové are a record seventh different Czech team to qualify
- Ligue de Normandie were formed in 2016 by a merger including 2007 qualifiers Ligue de Basse-Normandie.
- Zagreb of Croatia, 2016/17 winners and 2014/15 runners-up, were beaten to the finals by Ligue de Normandie.
- The Irish representatives, who won in 2015 but lost in the 2017 final, missed out behind West Slovakia.
Qualifying
How it worked
- In all cases national qualifiers were held to decide the representative for each association. San Marino entered their national amateur team rather than a regional selection.
- In the three preliminary round groups played in June and July, the teams finishing first and the two best runners-up progressed to the intermediate round.
- The winners of the eight intermediate round groups, played as mini-tournaments, now compete in the finals next June, hosted by one of the qualifiers.
Intermediate round
Group 1
Qualified: South Region – Chayka (RUS)
Group 2
Qualified: West Slovakia (SVK)
Group 3
Qualified: Ligue de Normandie (FRA)
Group 4
Qualified: Istanbul (TUR)
Group 5
Qualified: Bavaria (GER)
Group 6
Qualified: Castilla y León (ESP)
Group 7
Qualified: Hradec Králové (CZE)
Group 8
Qualified: Dolnośląski (POL)
Preliminary round
Group A
Through: Amateurs FYR Macedonia (MKD), South Wales (WAL)
Group B
Through: Buzău (ROU)
Group C
Through: Nevėžis (LTU), Ironi Tiberias (ISR)