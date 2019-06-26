Regions' Cup 2019: all the results
Wednesday 26 June 2019
All the results as Dolny Śląsk claimed the European amateur title in Bavaria after an eight-team finals.
Dolny Śląsk became only the second two-time UEFA Regions' Cup winners after beating hosts Bavaria in a five-penalty final 3-2: the story of their triumph.
The groups
Group A: Bavaria (GER, hosts), Istanbul (TUR), West Slovakia (SVK), Ligue de Normandie (FRA)
- Bavaria's last-gasp win against Istanbul on Sunday through Henri Koudousso(the youngest player in the finals) took the hosts into the decider. Istanbul (the 2017 hosts) share bronze for the second tournament running.
Group B: Dolny Śląsk (POL), Castilla y León (ESP), Hradec Králové (CZE), South Region – Chayka (RUS)
- Dolny Śląsk's 2-2 draw against Hradec Králové sent the 2007 champions through as Castilla y León were beaten by the eliminated Russian side nand were forced to settle for bronze. The group lead changed hands several times on Sunday.
The matches
Group stage
Tuesday 18 June:
Group A
West Slovakia 1-3 Istanbul (Kelheim)
Bavaria 1-0 Ligue de Normandie (Kelheim)
Group B
Hradec Králové 0-3 Castilla y León (Neustadt)
South Region – Chayka 0-1 Dolny Śląsk (Neustadt)
Thursday 20 June:
Group A
Istanbul 2-1 Ligue de Normandie (Hankofen)
Bavaria 1-1 West Slovakia (Landshut)
Group B
Hradec Králové 1-0 South Region – Chayka (Kelheim)
Dolny Śląsk 1-1 Castilla y León (Hankofen)
Sunday 23 June:
Group A
Istanbul 0-1 Bavaria (Landshut)
Ligue de Normandie 2-0 West Slovakia (Neustadt)
Group B
Dolny Śląsk 2-2 Hradec Králové (Neustadt)
Castilla y León 1-2 South Region – Chayka (Hankofen)
Final
Wednesday 26 June
Bavaria 2-3 Dolny Śląsk (Burghausen)
Roll of honour
2018/19: Dolny Śląsk (POL)
2016/17: Zagreb (CRO)
2014/15: Eastern Region (IRL)*
2012/13: Veneto (ITA)*
2010/11: Braga (POR)*
2008/09: Castilla y León (ESP)
2006/07: Dolny Śląsk (POL)
2004/05: Basque Country (ESP)
2002/03: C. R. Piemonte Valle d'Aosta (ITA)
2000/01: Moravia (CZE)*
1999: Veneto (ITA)*
*Hosts