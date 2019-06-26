Regions' Cup 2019: all the results

Dolny Śląsk became only the second two-time UEFA Regions' Cup winners after beating hosts Bavaria in a five-penalty final 3-2: the story of their triumph.

The groups

Bavaria celebrate their late winner against Istanbul ©Sportsfile

Group A: Bavaria (GER, hosts), Istanbul (TUR), West Slovakia (SVK), Ligue de Normandie (FRA)

Bavaria's last-gasp win against Istanbul on Sunday through Henri Koudousso(the youngest player in the finals) took the hosts into the decider. Istanbul (the 2017 hosts) share bronze for the second tournament running.

Group B: Dolny Śląsk (POL), Castilla y León (ESP), Hradec Králové (CZE), South Region – Chayka (RUS)

Dolny Śląsk's 2-2 draw against Hradec Králové sent the 2007 champions through as Castilla y León were beaten by the eliminated Russian side nand were forced to settle for bronze. The group lead changed hands several times on Sunday.

The matches



Group stage

Tuesday 18 June:

Group A

West Slovakia 1-3 Istanbul (Kelheim)

Bavaria 1-0 Ligue de Normandie (Kelheim)

Group B

Hradec Králové 0-3 Castilla y León (Neustadt)

South Region – Chayka 0-1 Dolny Śląsk (Neustadt)

Thursday 20 June:

Group A

Istanbul 2-1 Ligue de Normandie (Hankofen)

Bavaria 1-1 West Slovakia (Landshut)

Group B

Hradec Králové 1-0 South Region – Chayka (Kelheim)

Dolny Śląsk 1-1 Castilla y León (Hankofen)

Sunday 23 June:

Group A

Istanbul 0-1 Bavaria (Landshut)

Ligue de Normandie 2-0 West Slovakia (Neustadt)

Polish celebrations after reaching the final ©Sportsfile

Group B

Dolny Śląsk 2-2 Hradec Králové (Neustadt)

Castilla y León 1-2 South Region – Chayka (Hankofen)

Final

Wednesday 26 June

Bavaria 2-3 Dolny Śląsk (Burghausen)

Roll of honour

2018/19: Dolny Śląsk (POL)

2016/17: Zagreb (CRO)

2014/15: Eastern Region (IRL)*

2012/13: Veneto (ITA)*

2010/11: Braga (POR)*

2008/09: Castilla y León (ESP)

2006/07: Dolny Śląsk (POL)

2004/05: Basque Country (ESP)

2002/03: C. R. Piemonte Valle d'Aosta (ITA)

2000/01: Moravia (CZE)*

1999: Veneto (ITA)*



*Hosts