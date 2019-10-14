2020/21 UEFA Regions' Cup entries

The UEFA Regions' Cup, Europe's top competition for amateur representative teams, returns with 36 associations in the 2020/21 preliminary and intermediate round draws on 3 December.

Entries

• In all cases the draw is made with reference to nations, which ultimately will be represented by regional amateur teams following qualifying competitions organised by the respective associations. (Malta and San Marino enter their amateur national teams.)

Preliminary round

• The eight lowest-ranked nations according to the UEFA Regions' Cup coefficients – Malta, North Macedonia, Sweden, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Estonia and Georgia – will be split into two groups of four teams, with hosts for each selected after the draw.

• The groups will be contested before 2 August 2020, with the top two teams in each progressing to the intermediate round.

Intermediate round

• The four preliminary round qualifiers join the remaining 28 contenders in the intermediate round.

• The eight highest-ranked associations, including holders Poland, are placed in Pot A. The next eight are in Pot B, the nations ranked 17th to 24th in Pot C and the other four associations with byes to this round – Finland, San Marino, Slovenia and Moldova – in Pot D.

• Position four in Groups 1 to 4 will be filled as follows:

Preliminary round Group A winner to Group 1

Preliminary round Group B winner to Group 2

Preliminary round Group A runner-up to Group 3

Preliminary round Group B runner-up to Group 4



• The remaining teams will be drawn into eight groups each containing an association from each pot. (Finland, San Marino, Slovenia and Moldova will be drawn to fill position 4 in Groups 5 to 8.)

• On the basis of previous decisions by the UEFA Executive Committee and UEFA Emergency Panel, the representatives of Russia and Ukraine cannot meet.

• Hosts will then be appointed for each of the eight mini-tournaments to be played by 13 December 2020.

Final tournament

The eight group winners of the intermediate round will qualify for the final tournament. In principle, the finals will take place in the last two weeks of June 2021, held by one of the countries that qualifies.

Full draw pots

Preliminary round draw (no seeding)

Malta*, North Macedonia, Sweden, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Georgia

Intermediate round draw

Pot A: Turkey, Croatia, Republic of Ireland, Poland (holders), Germany, Czech Republic, Spain, Russia

Pot B: France, Portugal, Ukraine, Hungary, Italy, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Northern Ireland,

Pot C: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Switzerland, Serbia, England, Lithuania, Israel, Romania, Wales

Pot D: Finland, San Marino*, Slovenia, Moldova

*national rather than regional teams