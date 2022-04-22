2022/23 UEFA Regions' Cup qualifying begins 23 June

The UEFA Regions' Cup preliminary round tournament, running from 23 to 29 June in Azerbaijan, will begin qualifying as the European amateur competition returns.

In all, 36 associations have entered, with Malta and San Marino fielding national amateur teams and the rest to be represented by regional selections that win their country's qualifying competitions. The teams from the 31 associations with the highest competition coefficients will begin in the intermediate round, with the other five (the teams from hosts Azerbaijan, Belarus, Estonia, Georgia and Kazakhstan) taking part in the preliminary round tournament to fill the remaining intermediate round slot in Group 3.

The intermediate round must be completed by 9 December, with some mini-tournament dates to be set. The eight intermediate round group winners will qualify for the finals – to be held, in principle, in the last two weeks of June 2023.

The competition returns following the cancellation of the 2020/21 edition due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The most recent edition was in 2018/19, when Poland's Dolny Śląsk beat German hosts Bavaria in the final.

Preliminary round

The five teams will take part in a two-round, one-venue event hosted by Azerbaijan between 23 and 29 June (change of dates and venue). The teams in Group 1 will meet each other once; the teams in Group 2 will play twice. The winners of the two groups will compete in a final for the intermediate round place on offer.

Group 1: Georgia, Kazakhstan, Estonia

Group 2: Belarus, Azerbaijan (hosts)

All associations represented by regional amateur teams, to be determined.

Intermediate round

The winners of each group qualify for the finals, which in principle will be held in the last two weeks of June 2023, with the hosts to be decided when the qualifiers are known.

Group 1 (dates tbc): Russia*, Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts), Israel, Scotland

*Suspended until further notice

Group 2 (dates tbc): Poland, Slovakia, Latvia (hosts), Moldova

Group 3 (dates tbc): Turkey (hosts), Portugal, Finland, preliminary round winners

Group 4 (10–16 October): Czech Republic, Northern Ireland (hosts), Wales, Sweden

Group 5 (29 September–5 October): Germany, Italy (hosts), England, North Macedonia

Group 6 (25–31 October): Republic of Ireland, Bulgaria (hosts), Romania, San Marino**

Group 7 (dates tbc): Spain (hosts), Hungary, Switzerland, Slovenia

Group 8 (28 September–4 October): Croatia (hosts), Ukraine, Serbia, Malta**

*National amateur team; all other associations represented by regional amateur team, to be determined.