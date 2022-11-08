2022/23 UEFA Regions' Cup intermediate round: Finals line-up set

The eight UEFA Regions' Cup finals contenders have been decided for next summer after the completion of the intermediate round.

Qualified for finals Bavaria (GER), Belgrade (SRB), Dolny Śląsk (POL, holders), Galicia (ESP), Lisboa (POR), Republic of Ireland Amateur (IRL), Zenica-Doboj (BIH), Zlín (CZE)

In all, 35 associations entered, with Malta and San Marino fielding national amateur teams and the rest represented by regional selections that win their country's qualifying competitions. The teams from the 30 associations with the highest competition coefficients began in the intermediate round, and were joined by the two teams that came through June's preliminary round tournament in Azerbaijan: "Kolos" Cherven of Belarus and Georgia's Basiani.

The teams competed in eight one-venue mini-tournaments from which the group winners qualified for the finals – to be held, in principle, in the last two weeks of June 2023, with the venue to be determined. Through are holders and two-time champions Dolny Śląsk of Poland (the first regional side to qualify on four separate occasions), the host team they beat to win the last edition in 2019 – Germany's Bavaria – plus Bosnia & Herzegovina's Zenica-Doboj, Spanish representatives Galicia, Republic of Ireland Amateur, 2017 finals contenders Lisboa, and both 2011 bronze-medallists, Belgrade of Serbia and Zlín of Czechia.

The competition returns following the cancellation of the 2020/21 edition due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Results

The winners of each group qualify for the finals, which in principle will be held in the last two weeks of June 2023, with the hosts to be decided.

Aside from Malta and San Marino, who were represented by their national amateur teams, all associations are represented by regional amateur teams.

Group 1*

Qualified for finals: Zenica-Doboj (BIH, hosts)

Also in group: Hapoel Bikat Hayarden (ISR), Central Scotland (SCO), Basiani (GEO)

*Russia excluded

Group 2

Qualified for finals: Dolny Śląsk (POL, holders)

Also in group: West Slovakia (SVK), Latvia Amateur (LVA, hosts), ARF Ialoveni (MDA)

Group 3

Qualified for finals: Lisboa (POR)

Also in group: "Kolos" Cherven (BLR), Tampere (FIN), Kayseri (TUR, hosts)

Group 4

Qualified for finals: Zlín (CZE)

Also in group: Tîm Rhanbarthol Cymru (WAL), Eastern Region Northern Ireland (NIR, hosts), Gothenburg (SWE)

Group 5

Qualified for finals: Bavaria (GER)

Also in group: Lazio Region (ITA, hosts), Jersey (ENG), RAT North Macedonia (MKD)

Group 6

Qualified for finals: Republic of Ireland Amateur (IRL)

Also in group: San Marino (SMR), South West Bulgaria (BUL, hosts), Prahova Muntenia (ROU)﻿

Group 7

Qualified for finals: Galicia (ESP, hosts)

Also in group: Pest (HUN), Genève (SUI), Ljubljana (SVN)

Group 8*

Qualified for finals: Belgrade (SRB)

Also in group: Split (CRO, hosts), Malta (MLT)

*Ivano-Frankivsk (UKR) withdrawn