2022/23 UEFA Regions' Cup intermediate round starts 22 August

The UEFA Regions' Cup intermediate round begins on 22 August as the eight contenders for the summer 2023 finals are set.

In all, 35 associations entered, with Malta and San Marino fielding national amateur teams and the restrepresented by regional selections that win their country's qualifying competitions. The teams from the 30 associations with the highest competition coefficients begin in the intermediate round, and have been joined by the two teams that came through June's preliminary round tournament in Azerbaijan: "Kolos" Cherven of Belarus and Georgia's Basiani.

The teams compete in eight one-venue mini-tournaments from which the group winners will qualify for the finals – to be held, in principle, in the last two weeks of June 2023, with the venue to be determined.

The competition returns following the cancellation of the 2020/21 edition due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The most recent edition was in 2018/19, when Poland's Dolny Śląsk won the final against German hosts Bavaria (who are involved again).

Matches

The winners of each group qualify for the finals, which in principle will be held in the last two weeks of June 2023, with the hosts to be decided when the qualifiers are known.

All associations are represented by regional amateur teams, some to be determined (they are indicated by name of country), other than Malta and San Marino, who are represented by their national amateur teams.

Group 1* (22–28 August): Zenica-Doboj (BIH), Hapoel Bikat Hayarden (ISR), Central Scotland (SCO), Basiani (GEO)

*Russia excluded

Group 2 (24–30 August): Poland, West Slovakia (SVK), Latvia Amateur (LVA, hosts), ARF Ialoveni (MDA)

Group 3 (2–8 November): Türkiye (hosts), Portugal, Finland, "Kolos" Cherven (BLR)

Group 4 (10–16 October): Czech Republic, Eastern Region Northern Ireland (NIR, hosts), Wales, Sweden

Group 5 (29 September–5 October): Bavaria (GER), Lazio Region (ITA, hosts), England, North Macedonia

Group 6 (25–31 October): Republic of Ireland, Bulgaria (hosts), Romania, San Marino (SMR)

Group 7 (6–12 October): Spain (hosts), Pest (HUN), Geneva (SUI), Slovenia

Group 8 (28 September–4 October): Split (CRO, hosts), Ukraine, Belgrade (SRB), Malta (MLT)