2023 UEFA Regions' Cup final tournament: All the fixtures and results
Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Bavaria and Galicia face off for a final place on Wednesday while only a point splits Zlín, Belgrade and Lisboa.
Wins for Bavaria, hosts Galicia, Zlín and Belgrade on Sunday set up a thrilling last set of UEFA Regions' Cup group games on Wednesday as Dolnośląski's grip on Europe's premier amateur title was ended.
In Group A, 2019 runners-up Bavaria built on their opening 5-0 win against Bosnia and Herzegovina's Zenica-Doboj as they beat Republic of Ireland Amateur 2-0. An early freak own goal following a Mario Götzendörfer cross put Bavaria ahead and Julian Kania clinched victory in the 72nd minute.
Against Zenica-Doboj, Kania got the first Regions' Cup finals hat-trick since Paul Maguire for Eastern Region Northern Ireland against Qaraçala in 2013, and he is clear as finals top scorer on four goals.
Galicia joined Bavaria on six points, though the hosts trail on goal difference, following their 2-1 defeat of Zenica-Doboj. Alejandro Rey gave Galicia a 24th-minute lead then early in the second half he set up Adrian Otero to head the second.
Nedim Subašić pulled one back direct from a corner with 21 minutes to go but Bosnia and Herzegovina's representatives join Ireland in falling out of title contention. Those teams meet for group third place in their last game.
Mladen Miljković scored to give Belgrade a 1-0 Group B win against Dolnośląski that ended the two-time champions' hopes of retaining the title, both teams ending with ten men.
Belgrade are now level with Zlín on points, head-to-head record, overall goal difference and goals scored after the Czech representatives beat Lisboa 1-0 through Pavel Krajča, set up when Jan Gojš pounced on a loose back-pass an hour in. Zlín are provisionally top 6-9 on disciplinary points (1 for yellow card, 3 for red, fewer points better).
Lisboa, who had beaten Dolnośląski 1-0 on the opening day, now trail both Zlín and last opponents Belgrade by a point with any of those three still able to claim a final berth. Lisboa must win and hope Zlín do not.
The two group winners advance to Saturday's final at A Lomba Stadium, Vilagarcía.
All kick-off times CET.
Final
Saturday 17 June
Winners Group A vs Winners Group B (19:00, Vilagarcía)
Group stage
Matchday 3
Wednesday 14 June
Group A
Republic of Ireland Amateur vs Zenica-Doboj (19:00, Ribadumia)
Bavaria vs Galicia (19:00, Vilagarcía)
Group B
Belgrade vs Lisboa (19:00, Portonovo)
Dolnośląski vs Zlín (19:00, Cambados)
Matchday 2
Sunday 11 June
Group A
Bavaria 2-0 Republic of Ireland Amateur (Cambados)
Galicia 2-1 Zenica-Doboj (Portonovo)
Group B
Belgrade 1-0 Dolnośląski (Vilagarcía)
Lisboa 0-1 Zlín (Ribadumia)
Matchday 1
Friday 9 June
Group A
Galicia 2-0 Republic of Ireland Amateur (Cambados)
Zenica-Doboj 0-5 Bavaria (Ribadumia)
Group B
Lisboa 1-0 Dolnośląski (Portonovo)
Zlín 1-1 Belgrade (Vilagarcía)
Venues
Burgáns Stadium, Cambados
Baltar Stadium, Portonovo
A Senra Stadium, Ribadumia
A Lomba Stadium, Vilagarcía