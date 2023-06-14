UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2023 UEFA Regions' Cup final tournament: All the fixtures and results

Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Bavaria and Galicia face off for a final place on Wednesday while only a point splits Zlín, Belgrade and Lisboa.

Ishak Karaogul of Bavaria enjoys their win against Ireland
Ishak Karaogul of Bavaria enjoys their win against Ireland UEFA via Sportsfile

Wins for Bavaria, hosts Galicia, Zlín and Belgrade on Sunday set up a thrilling last set of UEFA Regions' Cup group games on Wednesday as Doln﻿ośląski's grip on Europe's premier amateur title was ended.

In Group A, 2019 runners-up Bavaria built on their opening 5-0 win against Bosnia and Herzegovina's Zenica-Doboj as they beat Republic of Ireland Amateur 2-0. An early freak own goal following a Mario Götzendörfer cross put Bavaria ahead and Julian Kania clinched victory in the 72nd minute.

Against Zenica-Doboj, Kania got the first Regions' Cup finals hat-trick since Paul Maguire for Eastern Region Northern Ireland against Qaraçala in 2013, and he is clear as finals top scorer on four goals.

Galicia won their second game but trail Bavaria on goal difference
Galicia won their second game but trail Bavaria on goal differenceGonzalo Salgado

Galicia joined Bavaria on six points, though the hosts trail on goal difference, following their 2-1 defeat of Zenica-Doboj. Alejandro Rey gave Galicia a 24th-minute lead then early in the second half he set up Adrian Otero to head the second.

Nedim Subašić pulled one back direct from a corner with 21 minutes to go but Bosnia and Herzegovina's representatives join Ireland in falling out of title contention. Those teams meet for group third place in their last game.

Mladen Miljković scored to give Belgrade a 1-0 Group B win against Doln﻿ośląski that ended the two-time champions' hopes of retaining the title, both teams ending with ten men.

Belgrade are now level with Zlín on points, head-to-head record, overall goal difference and goals scored after the Czech representatives beat Lisboa 1-0 through Pavel Krajča, set up when Jan Gojš pounced on a loose back-pass an hour in. Zlín are provisionally top 6-9 on disciplinary points (1 for yellow card, 3 for red, fewer points better).

Pavel Krajča celebrates his winner for Zlín against Lisboa
Pavel Krajča celebrates his winner for Zlín against LisboaUEFA via Sportsfile

Lisboa, who had beaten Doln﻿ośląski 1-0 on the opening day, now trail both Zlín and last opponents Belgrade by a point with any of those three still able to claim a final berth. Lisboa must win and hope Zlín do not.

The two group winners advance to Saturday's final at A Lomba Stadium, Vilagarcía.

How teams are split if level on points: Regulations

All kick-off times CET.

Final

Saturday 17 June

Winners Group A vs Winners Group B (19:00, Vilagarcía)

Group stage

Matchday 3

Wednesday 14 June

Group A
Republic of Ireland Amateur vs Zenica-Doboj (19:00, Ribadumia)
Bavaria vs Galicia (19:00, Vilagarcía)

Group B
Belgrade vs Lisboa (19:00, Portonovo)
Dolno﻿śląski vs Zlín (19:00, Cambados)

Belgrade ended the hopes of holders Dolnośląski
Belgrade ended the hopes of holders DolnośląskiInaki Abella

Matchday 2

Sunday 11 June

Group A
Bavaria 2-0 Republic of Ireland Amateur (Cambados)
Galicia 2-1 Zenica-Doboj (Portonovo)

Group B
Belgrade 1-0 Doln﻿ośląski (Vilagarcía)
Lisboa 0-1 Zlín (Ribadumia)

Matchday 1

A hat-trick from Julian Kania (left) gave Bavaria a 5-0 opening win
A hat-trick from Julian Kania (left) gave Bavaria a 5-0 opening winIñaki Abella

Friday 9 June

Group A
Galicia 2-0 Republic of Ireland Amateur (Cambados)
Zenica-Doboj 0-5 Bavaria (Ribadumia)

Group B
Lisboa 1-0 Doln﻿ośląski (Portonovo)
Zlín 1-1 Belgrade (Vilagarcía)

Group A Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
Bavaria
Playing now
2 2 0 0 7 0 7 6
Galicia
Playing now
2 2 0 0 4 1 3 6
IRE Rep. of Ireland
Playing now
2 0 0 2 0 4 -4 0
Zenica-Doboj
Playing now
2 0 0 2 1 7 -6 0

Group B Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
Belgrade
Playing now
2 1 1 0 2 1 1 4
Zlín
Playing now
2 1 1 0 2 1 1 4
Lisboa
Playing now
2 1 0 1 1 1 0 3
DOL Dolnośląski Region
Playing now
2 0 0 2 0 2 -2 0

Venues

Burgáns Stadium, Cambados
Baltar Stadium, Portonovo
A Senra Stadium, Ribadumia
A Lomba Stadium, Vilagarcía

Download the programme
