2023 UEFA Regions' Cup: Fixtures and results as Belgrade and Galica reach final

Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Belgrade and hosts Galicia are into Saturday's final after topping their groups.

Belgrade celebrate reaching the final
Belgrade celebrate reaching the final UEFA via Sportsfile

UEFA Regions' Cup hosts Galicia will take on Belgrade in Saturday's UEFA Regions' Cup final after both topped their groups in Europe's premier amateur tournament.

In Group A, Galicia and Bavaria both went into their decider on six points but the home side had to win as they trailed the 2019 runners-up on goal difference. A seventh-minute penalty by Álex Rey proved enough for Galicia to become the eighth hosts in the 12 editions to reach the final, and the fifth different Spanish representatives to get there.

Galicia are the fifth Spanish side to reach the final
Galicia are the fifth Spanish side to reach the finalGonzalo Salgado

Bavaria, who were hosts when they reached the 2019 final, must this time settle for a bronze medal as group runners-up. Their striker Julian Kania is currently top scorer on four goals, having in the opener against Zenica-Doboj got the First Regions' Cup finals hat-trick since Paul Maguire for Eastern Region Northern Ireland against Qaraçala in 2013.

Republic of Ireland Amateur ended third in the group ahead of Zenica-Doboj on goal difference after a last-gasp equaliser from Jimmy Carr on a day when he became only the fourth player to reach 11 Regions' Cup finals appearances. Hadis Krehmić had given the Bosnian side the lead just before half-time and Amir Bekan saved a Luke Casey penalty in a game where both teams had a player sent off.

Ireland pipped Zenica-Doboj to Group A third place
Ireland pipped Zenica-Doboj to Group A third placeGustavo Santos

Belgrade trailed Zlín on disciplinary points at kick-off in the final day in Group B, where the Serbian side's opponents Lisboa also still had hopes. Marko Gavrilović scored on 42 minutes with a header and added another from a tight angle midway through the second half to put Belgrade in control and although Afonso Henriques headed in at the death, Lisboa lost 2-1 and were to end the group in third.

Zlín, meanwhile, were held 0-0 by outgoing holders Doln﻿ośląski, whose bid for a third title was already over but at least did not end with three defeats as in 2015. Despite finishing the group unbeaten, Zlín must settle for bronze as in 2011, while the other team that shared third place that year, Belgrade, are now the first Serbian side to reach the final.

Zlín fell short of the final despite ending unbeaten
Zlín fell short of the final despite ending unbeatenGustavo Santos

Final

Saturday 17 June

Galicia vs Belgrade (19:00 CET, Vilagarcía)

Group stage

Matchday 3

Wednesday 14 June

Group A
Republic of Ireland Amateur 1-1 Zenica-Doboj (Ribadumia)
Bavaria 0-1 Galicia (Vilagarcía)

Group B
Belgrade 2-1 Lisboa (Portonovo)
Dolno﻿śląski 0-0 Zlín (Cambados)

Belgrade ended the hopes of holders Dolnośląski
Belgrade ended the hopes of holders DolnośląskiInaki Abella

Matchday 2

Sunday 11 June

Group A
Bavaria 2-0 Republic of Ireland Amateur (Cambados)
Galicia 2-1 Zenica-Doboj (Portonovo)

Group B
Belgrade 1-0 Doln﻿ośląski (Vilagarcía)
Lisboa 0-1 Zlín (Ribadumia)

Matchday 1

A hat-trick from Julian Kania (left) gave Bavaria a 5-0 opening win
A hat-trick from Julian Kania (left) gave Bavaria a 5-0 opening winIñaki Abella

Friday 9 June

Group A
Galicia 2-0 Republic of Ireland Amateur (Cambados)
Zenica-Doboj 0-5 Bavaria (Ribadumia)

Group B
Lisboa 1-0 Doln﻿ośląski (Portonovo)
Zlín 1-1 Belgrade (Vilagarcía)

Group A Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
Galicia
Playing now
3 3 0 0 5 1 4 9
Bavaria
Playing now
3 2 0 1 7 1 6 6
Zenica-Doboj
Playing now
3 0 1 2 2 8 -6 1
IRE Rep. of Ireland
Playing now
3 0 1 2 1 5 -4 1

Group B Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
Belgrade
Playing now
3 2 1 0 4 2 2 7
Zlín
Playing now
3 1 2 0 2 1 1 5
Lisboa
Playing now
3 1 0 2 2 3 -1 3
DOL Dolnośląski Region
Playing now
3 0 1 2 0 2 -2 1

Venues

Burgáns Stadium, Cambados
Baltar Stadium, Portonovo
A Senra Stadium, Ribadumia
A Lomba Stadium, Vilagarcía

