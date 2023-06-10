2023 UEFA Regions' Cup final tournament: All the fixtures and results
Saturday, June 10, 2023
Lisboa, hosts Galicia and 2019 runners-up Bavaria all go for second wins while holders Dolnośląski aim to get off the mark.
Hosts Galicia, 2019 runners-up Bavaria and Lisboa all made winning starts to the 2023 UEFA Regions' Cup finals on Friday as Europe's premier amateur competition began.
Galicia, in the finals for the first time, has a big crowd behind them in Cambados and nine minutes in they led Republic of Ireland Amateur through Iñaki Martinez's deflected effort from outside the box. Ireland, who had lost captain and goalkeeper Brendan O'Connell to a warm-up injury on a day when he was in line to break the tournament appearance record, had Glen Daly sent off before the 20-minute mark and although they kept pushing, just before the end Martinez set up substitute Joni Magisano to seal a 2-0 win.
Bavaria, runners-up as hosts in the last finals of 2019, defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina's Zenica-Doboj 5-0 in Ribadumia. Julian Kania scored a penalty on 27 minutes and added another shortly after. With 17 minutes left Kania completed the first Regions' Cup finals hat-trick since Paul Maguire for Eastern Region Northern Ireland against Qaraçala in 2013. Substitute Jannis Sauer then struck twice in added time.
In Group B, holders Dolnośląski lost 1-0 to Lisboa though a goal late in the first half by Rodrigo. And the Portuguese representatives could potentially qualify one game early on Sunday as Zlín drew 1-1 with Belgrade in Vilagarcía, Roman Sopůšek scoring from distance for the Czech side on 74 minutes only for Uroš Pavlović to swiftly head an equaliser.
Fixtures continue on Sunday and Wednesday. The group two winners advance to the final three days later at A Lomba Stadium, Vilagarcía.
All kick-off times CET.
Group stage
Matchday 1
Friday 9 June
Group A
Galicia 2-0 Republic of Ireland Amateur (Cambados)
Zenica-Doboj 0-5 Bavaria (Ribadumia)
Group B
Lisboa 1-0 Dolnośląski (Portonovo)
Zlín 1-1 Belgrade (Vilagarcía)
Matchday 2
Sunday 11 June
Group A
Bavaria vs Republic of Ireland Amateur (17:00, Cambados)
Galicia vs Zenica-Doboj (19:00, Portonovo)
Group B
Belgrade vs Dolnośląski (17:00, Vilagarcía)
Lisboa vs Zlín (19:00, Ribadumia)
Matchday 3
Wednesday 14 June
Group A
Republic of Ireland Amateur vs Zenica-Doboj (19:00, Ribadumia)
Bavaria vs Galicia (19:00, Vilagarcía)
Group B
Belgrade vs Lisboa (19:00, Portonovo)
Dolnośląski vs Zlín (19:00, Cambados)
Final
Saturday 17 June
Winners Group A vs Winners Group B (19:00, Vilagarcía)
Venues
Burgáns Stadium, Cambados
Baltar Stadium, Portonovo
A Senra Stadium, Ribadumia
A Lomba Stadium, Vilagarcía