Galicia vs Belgrade: Meet the 2023 UEFA Regions' Cup finalists

The 2023 UEFA Regions' Cup final will be between hosts Galicia and maiden Serbian finalists FA of Belgrade on Saturday at A Lomba Stadium, Vilagarcía.

Final preview

Galicia and Belgrade topped their groups in Galicia over the last week, while Bavaria and Zlín have claimed bronze after finishing second in their sections. This will be the first final in UEFA's biennial amateur competition for four years, the 2020/21 edition having been cancelled due to COVID-19.

Galicia (ESP, hosts)

Galicia beat 2019 runners-up Bavaria 1-0 in the Group A decider Gonzalo Salgado

Intermediate round Group 7 winners: W3-0 vs Ljubljana (SVN), W2-1 vs Genève (SUI), D1-1 vs Pest Region (HUN)

Final tournament Group A winners: W2-0 vs Republic of Ireland Amateur (IRL Cambados), W2-1 Zenica-Doboj (BIH, Portonovo), W1-0 vs Bavaria (GER, Vilagarcía)

Top scorers (finals only): Álex Rey 2

Top scorer (overall including qualifying): Álex Rey 4

Debut season.

The record ninth edition in which Spain have provided a contender in the finals and a record fifth time they have had a team in the final, with Galicia hoping to help Spain draw level with Italy on three titles overall.

Hosts have now reached eight of the 12 finals and so far have won five (both defeats, in 2007 and 2019, inflicted by Dolnośląski, who fell in Group B this time).

This will be their fourth match at A Lomba Stadium, Vilagarcía in this competition having beaten Bavaria here to reach the final and also faced Ljubljana and Pest Region at the same venue in the intermediate round.

Group A Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts Galicia Playing now 3 3 0 0 5 1 4 9 Bavaria Playing now 3 2 0 1 7 1 6 6 Zenica-Doboj Playing now 3 0 1 2 2 8 -6 1 IRE Rep. of Ireland Playing now 3 0 1 2 1 5 -4 1

Group B:

FA of Belgrade (SRB)

Belgrade celebrate reaching the final UEFA via Sportsfile

Intermediate round Group 8 winners: D1-1 vs Split Region (CRO), W3-0 vs Malta (MLT)

Final tournament Group B winners: D1-1 vs Zlín (CZE, Vilagarcía), W1-0 vs Dolnośląski (POL, Vilagarcía), W2-1 vs Lisboa (POR, Portonovo)

Top scorers (finals): Marko Gavrilović 2

Top scorer (overall including qualifying): Marko Gavrilović 4

First team from Serbia to reach the final

Serbia are 12th different nation to produce a finalist.

Belgrade aim to make Serbia the eighth different nation to have a winner.

Belgrade were 2011 bronze-medallists on previous finals appearance (group runners-up after finishing behind Leinster/Munster of Ireland).

Group B Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts Belgrade Playing now 3 2 1 0 4 2 2 7 Zlín Playing now 3 1 2 0 2 1 1 5 Lisboa Playing now 3 1 0 2 2 3 -1 3 DOL Dolnośląski Region Playing now 3 0 1 2 0 2 -2 1

Past finals

