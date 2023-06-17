Galicia win 2023 Regions' Cup: at a glance
Saturday, June 17, 2023
Article summary
The story of the 2023 finals as Galicia became the third Spanish winners and sixth hosts to triumph in 12 editions.
Article top media content
Article body
Winners: Galicia (ESP, hosts)
Runners-up: FA of Belgrade (SRB)
Bronze medals (group runners-up): Bavaria (GER), Zlín (CZE)
Top scorers (finals)
Julian Kania (GER: Bavaria) 4
Álex Rey (ESP: Galicia) 3
Marko Gavrilović (SRB: Belgrade) 2
Iñaki Martínez (ESP: Galicia) 2
Jannis Sauer (GER: Bavaria) 2
Top scorers (including qualifying)
Siarhei Lizunou (BLR: "Kolos" Cherven) 7
Álex Rey (ESP: Galicia) 5
Marko Gavrilović (SRB: Belgrade) 4
Julian Kania (GER: Bavaria) 4
Mikhail Karatkevich (BLR: "Kolos" Cherven) 4
Agegnegnew Salilih (ISR: Hapoel Bikat Hayarden) 4
Rhys Williams (WAL: Tîm Rhanbarthol Cymru) 4
The lowdown
- Galicia won the title on debut and have drawn Spain level with Italy on three titles.
- Galicia were the first team to win a final by a margin of more than one goal.
- Spain are the first nation to have three distinct regions crowned champions after Basque Country in 2005 and Castilla y León in 2009.
- Galicia were the fifth different region from Spain to reach the final, increasing the record they already held.
- Belgrade were the first Serbian side to make the final, the 12th different nation to be represented in the decider.
- This was the eighth time in the 12 editions that the hosts had made the final (and the sixth time they had won the title).
- Spain have now been represented in the finals on nine occasions, winning a medal seven times.
- Julian Kania was the second straight Bavaria player to finish as finals top scorer after Arif Ekin in 2019. In Bavaria's opener against Zenica-Doboj, Kania got the first Regions' Cup finals hat-trick since Paul Maguire for Eastern Region Northern Ireland against Qaraçala in 2013.
- In qualifying, Republic of Ireland's Brendan O'Connell drew level with former team-mate Ken Hoey on 28 overall competition appearances. However, the goalkeeper's hopes of taking an outright lead, as well as getting the two he needed to equal Hoey's record 15 finals appearances, were ended in an injury during the warm-up for Ireland's opener against Galicia.
The results
Final
Saturday 17 June
Galicia 3-1 Belgrade (Vilagarcía)
Group stage
Matchday 3
Wednesday 14 June
Group A
Republic of Ireland Amateur 1-1 Zenica-Doboj (Ribadumia)
Bavaria 0-1 Galicia (Vilagarcía)
Group B
Belgrade 2-1 Lisboa (Portonovo)
Dolnośląski 0-0 Zlín (Cambados)
Matchday 2
Sunday 11 June
Group A
Bavaria 2-0 Republic of Ireland Amateur (Cambados)
Galicia 2-1 Zenica-Doboj (Portonovo)
Group B
Belgrade 1-0 Dolnośląski (Vilagarcía)
Lisboa 0-1 Zlín (Ribadumia)
Matchday 1
Friday 9 June
Group A
Galicia 2-0 Republic of Ireland Amateur (Cambados)
Zenica-Doboj 0-5 Bavaria (Ribadumia)
Group B
Lisboa 1-0 Dolnośląski (Portonovo)
Zlín 1-1 Belgrade (Vilagarcía)
Group A Live now
Group B Live now
Roll of honour
*Hosts
2022/23: Galicia (ESP)*
2020/21: edition cancelled
2018/19: Dolnośląski (POL)
2016/17: Zagreb (CRO)
2014/15: Eastern Region (IRL)*
2012/13: Veneto (ITA)*
2010/11: Braga (POR)*
2008/09: Castilla y León (ESP)
2006/07: Dolnośląski (POL)
2004/05: Basque Country (ESP)
2002/03: C. R. Piemonte Valle d'Aosta (ITA)
2000/01: Central Moravia (CZE)*
1999: Veneto (ITA)**Hosts
Titles by nation
3: Italy, Spain
2: Poland
1: Croatia, Czechia, Portugal, Republic of Ireland
Final appearances by nation
5: Spain
3: Italy, Republic of Ireland
2: Bulgaria, Croatia, Poland, Portugal
1: Czechia, France, Germany, Romania, Serbia
Medals (including bronze as group runners-up) per nation
7: Spain
4: Czechia, Germany
3: Bulgaria, Italy, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Türkiye
2: Croatia, Hungary, Poland, Russia, Serbia, Ukraine
1: Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, France, Romania, Slovakia
Final tournament appearances per nation
9: Spain
8: Czechia
7: Repubic of Ireland
6: Poland
5: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Germany, Portugal, Russia, Ukraine
4: Bulgaria, Croatia, Türkiye
3: France, Italy, Northern Ireland, Serbia, Slovakia
2: Azerbaijan, Hungary, Netherlands, Romania, Switzerland
1: Belarus, Belgium, Georgia, Israel
bold = including 2023
Finals top scorers
2023: Julian Kania (GER: Bavaria) 4
2019: Arif Ekin (GER: Bavaria) 3
2017: Roberto Puente (ESP: Castilla y León) 4
2015: Salim Uzun (TUR: Ankara) 4
2013: Franco Ballarini (ITA: Veneto) 4
2011: José Ferreira (POR: Braga) 3
2009: Aleksandr Gorbunov (RUS: Privolzhie) 4
2007: Admir Hanić (BIH: Tuzla Canton); Szymon Jaskułowski (POL: Dolnośląski); Javier Santos (POR: Aveiro) 2
2005: Ivan Todorov (BUL: South-West Sofia) 4
2003: Zoltán Varga (HUN: Szabolcs Gabona Csoport) 6
2001: Gabriel David (CZE: Central Moravia) 5
1999: Alain Borriero (ITA: Veneto); Javier Moreno (ESP: Madrid) 3