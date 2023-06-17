UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Galicia win 2023 Regions' Cup: at a glance

Saturday, June 17, 2023

The story of the 2023 finals as Galicia became the third Spanish winners and sixth hosts to triumph in 12 editions.

Iñaki Martínez scored Galicia's first and last goals of the finals
Iñaki Martínez scored Galicia's first and last goals of the finals UEFA via Sportsfile

Winners: Galicia (ESP, hosts)

Runners-up: FA of Belgrade (SRB)

Bronze medals (group runners-up): Bavaria (GER), Zlín (CZE)

Top scorers (finals)
Julian Kania (GER: Bavaria) 4
Álex Rey (ESP: Galicia) 3
Marko Gavrilović (SRB: Belgrade) 2
Iñaki Martínez (ESP: Galicia) 2
Jannis Sauer (GER: Bavaria) 2

Top scorers (including qualifying)
Siarhei Lizunou (BLR: "Kolos" Cherven) 7
Álex Rey (ESP: Galicia) 5
Marko Gavrilović (SRB: Belgrade) 4
Julian Kania (GER: Bavaria) 4
Mikhail Karatkevich (BLR: "Kolos" Cherven) 4
Agegnegnew Salilih (ISR: Hapoel Bikat Hayarden) 4
Rhys Williams (WAL: Tîm Rhanbarthol Cymru﻿) 4

The lowdown

  • Galicia won the title on debut and have drawn Spain level with Italy on three titles.
  • Galicia were the first team to win a final by a margin of more than one goal.
  • Spain are the first nation to have three distinct regions crowned champions after Basque Country in 2005 and Castilla y León in 2009.
  • Galicia were the fifth different region from Spain to reach the final, increasing the record they already held.
  • Belgrade were the first Serbian side to make the final, the 12th different nation to be represented in the decider.
  • This was the eighth time in the 12 editions that the hosts had made the final (and the sixth time they had won the title).
  • Spain have now been represented in the finals on nine occasions, winning a medal seven times.
  • Julian Kania was the second straight Bavaria player to finish as finals top scorer after Arif Ekin in 2019. In Bavaria's opener against Zenica-Doboj, Kania got the first Regions' Cup finals hat-trick since Paul Maguire for Eastern Region Northern Ireland against Qaraçala in 2013.
  • In qualifying, Republic of Ireland's Brendan O'Connell drew level with former team-mate Ken Hoey on 28 overall competition appearances. However, the goalkeeper's hopes of taking an outright lead, as well as getting the two he needed to equal Hoey's record 15 finals appearances, were ended in an injury during the warm-up for Ireland's opener against Galicia.
Galicia lift the cup
Galicia lift the cupUEFA via Sportsfile

The results

Final

Saturday 17 June

Galicia 3-1 Belgrade (Vilagarcía)

Group stage

Matchday 3

Wednesday 14 June

Group A
Republic of Ireland Amateur 1-1 Zenica-Doboj (Ribadumia)
Bavaria 0-1 Galicia (Vilagarcía)

Group B
Belgrade 2-1 Lisboa (Portonovo)
Dolno﻿śląski 0-0 Zlín (Cambados)

Belgrade ended the hopes of holders Dolnośląski
Belgrade ended the hopes of holders DolnośląskiInaki Abella

Matchday 2

Sunday 11 June

Group A
Bavaria 2-0 Republic of Ireland Amateur (Cambados)
Galicia 2-1 Zenica-Doboj (Portonovo)

Group B
Belgrade 1-0 Doln﻿ośląski (Vilagarcía)
Lisboa 0-1 Zlín (Ribadumia)

Matchday 1

A hat-trick from eventual top scorer Julian Kania (left) gave Bavaria a 5-0 opening win
A hat-trick from eventual top scorer Julian Kania (left) gave Bavaria a 5-0 opening winIñaki Abella

Friday 9 June

Group A
Galicia 2-0 Republic of Ireland Amateur (Cambados)
Zenica-Doboj 0-5 Bavaria (Ribadumia)

Group B
Lisboa 1-0 Doln﻿ośląski (Portonovo)
Zlín 1-1 Belgrade (Vilagarcía)

Group A Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
Galicia
Playing now
3 3 0 0 5 1 4 9
Bavaria
Playing now
3 2 0 1 7 1 6 6
Zenica-Doboj
Playing now
3 0 1 2 2 8 -6 1
IRE Rep. of Ireland
Playing now
3 0 1 2 1 5 -4 1

Group B Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
Belgrade
Playing now
3 2 1 0 4 2 2 7
Zlín
Playing now
3 1 2 0 2 1 1 5
Lisboa
Playing now
3 1 0 2 2 3 -1 3
DOL Dolnośląski Region
Playing now
3 0 1 2 0 2 -2 1

Roll of honour

Champions

*Hosts

2022/23: Galicia (ESP)*
2020/21: edition cancelled
2018/19: Dolnośląski (POL)
2016/17: Zagreb (CRO)
2014/15: Eastern Region (IRL)*
2012/13: Veneto (ITA)*
2010/11: Braga (POR)*
2008/09: Castilla y León (ESP)
2006/07: Dolnośląski (POL)
2004/05: Basque Country (ESP)
2002/03: C. R. Piemonte Valle d'Aosta (ITA)
2000/01: Central Moravia (CZE)*
1999: Veneto (ITA)**Hosts

Titles by nation

3: Italy, Spain
2: Poland
1: Croatia, Czechia, Portugal, Republic of Ireland

Final appearances by nation

5: Spain
3: Italy, Republic of Ireland
2: Bulgaria, Croatia, Poland, Portugal
1: Czechia, France, Germany, Romania, Serbia

Medals (including bronze as group runners-up) per nation

7: Spain
4: Czechia, Germany
3: Bulgaria, Italy, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Türkiye
2: Croatia, Hungary, Poland, Russia, Serbia, Ukraine
1: Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, France, Romania, Slovakia

Final tournament appearances per nation

9: Spain
8: Czechia
7: Repubic of Ireland
6: Poland
5: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Germany, Portugal, Russia, Ukraine
4: Bulgaria, Croatia, Türkiye
3: France, Italy, Northern Ireland, Serbia, Slovakia
2: Azerbaijan, Hungary, Netherlands, Romania, Switzerland
1: Belarus, Belgium, Georgia, Israel

bold = including 2023

Finals top scorers

2023: Julian Kania (GER: Bavaria) 4
2019: Arif Ekin (GER: Bavaria) 3
2017: Roberto Puente (ESP: Castilla y León) 4
2015: Salim Uzun (TUR: Ankara) 4
2013: Franco Ballarini (ITA: Veneto) 4
2011: José Ferreira (POR: Braga) 3
2009: Aleksandr Gorbunov (RUS: Privolzhie) 4
2007: Admir Hanić (BIH: Tuzla Canton); Szymon Jaskułowski (POL: Dolnośląski); Javier Santos (POR: Aveiro) 2
2005: Ivan Todorov (BUL: South-West Sofia) 4
2003: Zoltán Varga (HUN: Szabolcs Gabona Csoport) 6
2001: Gabriel David (CZE: Central Moravia) 5
1999: Alain Borriero (ITA: Veneto); Javier Moreno (ESP: Madrid) 3

