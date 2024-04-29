UEFA Regions' Cup preliminary round starts 20 May

The 2024/25 UEFA Regions' Cup begins with the first preliminary round group, starting on 20 May.

In all, 36 teams will take part in qualifying, with Malta and San Marino fielding national amateur teams and the rest represented by regional selections that win their country's qualifying competitions. The teams from the 30 entering associations with the highest competition coefficients will begin in the intermediate round, with the other six taking part in the preliminary round to fill the remaining two intermediate round slots.

The first preliminary round group runs from 20 to 26 May. In that group, hosts Albania Amateur are the first entrants from that country, while Vayk represent Armenia, who last sent a team in 2010/11.

The winners of the two preliminary round groups advance to compete the intermediate round line-up. The eight intermediate round group winners will qualify for the finals – to be held, in principle, in the first two weeks of either June or July 2025 and hosted by one of the qualifiers.

This is the 13th edition. The 12th edition was won in June 2023 by Spanish hosts Galicia, who beat FA of Belgrade of Serbia in the final.

Matches

Preliminary round groups

Group A (20–26 May)

Vayk (ARM), Albania Amateur (ALB, hosts), Saue (EST)

Group B (28 June–4 July)

Azerbaijan, Gothenburg (SWE), Georgia (hosts)

Azerbaijan and Georgia represented by regional amateur teams to be determined.

Group winners progress to intermediate round.